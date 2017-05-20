18 Bachata Songs That You Need on Your Party Playlist

When faced with the question, "what are your favorite bachata songs?" we were a little worried. How could we narrow down the list when there are just so many? But creating this fun playlist full of hits really helped us figure out one thing: when it comes to bachata, you can never go wrong. No matter what the mix of songs ends up being, you'll be up on your feet dancing in mere seconds. Seriously, try to resist the urge to hit the dance floor as you scroll through these songs.