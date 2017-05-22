 Skip Nav
54 Cactus-Inspired Shopping Ideas That Are Just Sharp

Cactus Shopping Ideas

54 Cactus-Inspired Shopping Ideas That Are Just Sharp

Toss aside all those pineapple-printed t-shirts, because 2017 is all about the cactus. Yes, the world is finally catching up to your obsession with nopales, and you'll be seeing the prickly plants everywhere from food to home decor to cell phones cases (duh!). Scroll ahead for 50+ buys that'll make you Instagram cool.

Sundry Cactus Sweatshirt
Sundry Cactus Sweatshirt

Sundry Cactus Sweatshirt ($121)

Sanchita Cactus Printed Silk Twill Pants
Sanchita Cactus Printed Silk Twill Pants

Sanchita Cactus Printed Silk Twill Pants ($383)

Cactus Print Satin Kimono
Cactus Print Satin Kimono

Cactus Print Satin Kimono ($960)

Blue Cactus V-Neck Shift Dress
Blue Cactus V-Neck Shift Dress

Blue Cactus V-Neck Shift Dress ($69.99)

Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Cactus Graphic Ringer Tee
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Cactus Graphic Ringer Tee

Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Cactus Graphic Ringer Tee ($14.90)

River Island Womens Pink satin cactus lace insert cami pajama top
River Island Womens Pink satin cactus lace insert cami pajama top

River Island Womens Pink satin cactus lace insert cami pajama top ($32)

Do & Be Off The Shoulder Cactus Top
Do & Be Off The Shoulder Cactus Top

Do & Be Off The Shoulder Cactus Top ($33.99)

Cactus Print Sweatshirt
Cactus Print Sweatshirt

Cactus Print Sweatshirt ($147)

Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Cactus Patch Mesh Panty
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Cactus Patch Mesh Panty

Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Cactus Patch Mesh Panty ($5.90)

Brave Soul Plus Cactus Trench
Brave Soul Plus Cactus Trench

Brave Soul Plus Cactus Trench ($32)

Free People Cactus Sweater
Free People Cactus Sweater

Free People Cactus Sweater ($148)

Jaded London Sequin Cactus Plunge Swimsuit
Jaded London Sequin Cactus Plunge Swimsuit

Jaded London Sequin Cactus Plunge Swimsuit ($76)

Alice & You Cactus Patch Shirt
Alice & You Cactus Patch Shirt

Alice & You Cactus Patch Shirt ($45)

Boohoo Lizzie Cactus Printed High Neck Bodycon Dress
Boohoo Lizzie Cactus Printed High Neck Bodycon Dress

Boohoo Lizzie Cactus Printed High Neck Bodycon Dress ($28)

Asos T-Shirt With Cactus On Point Embroidery
Asos T-Shirt With Cactus On Point Embroidery

Asos T-Shirt With Cactus On Point Embroidery ($23)

Boohoo Emiko Cactus High Neck Bodycon Dress
Boohoo Emiko Cactus High Neck Bodycon Dress

Boohoo Emiko Cactus High Neck Bodycon Dress ($22)

Kenzo 'Cartoon Cactus' skirt
Kenzo 'Cartoon Cactus' skirt

Kenzo 'Cartoon Cactus' skirt ($281.02)

Hilfiger Collection cactus motif jumper
Hilfiger Collection cactus motif jumper

Hilfiger Collection cactus motif jumper ($407.31)

Walter Baker Glenda Top in Cactus Bloom
Walter Baker Glenda Top in Cactus Bloom

Walter Baker Glenda Top in Cactus Bloom ($111)

Every Cloud Cactus Print Halterneck Maxi With Ruffle
Every Cloud Cactus Print Halterneck Maxi With Ruffle

Every Cloud Cactus Print Halterneck Maxi With Ruffle ($135)

Agua De Coco by Liana Thomaz Cactus Tresses Bandeau Top
Agua De Coco by Liana Thomaz Cactus Tresses Bandeau Top

Agua De Coco by Liana Thomaz Cactus Tresses Bandeau Top ($199)

Agua De Coco by Liana Thomaz Cactus Scoop Regular Bottoms
Agua De Coco by Liana Thomaz Cactus Scoop Regular Bottoms

Agua De Coco by Liana Thomaz Cactus Scoop Regular Bottoms ($92)

Monki Cactus Print Cami Onesie
Monki Cactus Print Cami Onesie

Monki Cactus Print Cami Onesie ($40)

Monki Cactus Print T-Shirt And Short Pajama Set
Monki Cactus Print T-Shirt And Short Pajama Set

Monki Cactus Print T-Shirt And Short Pajama Set ($32)

American Rag Cactus Graphic Tank Top, Only at Macy's
American Rag Cactus Graphic Tank Top, Only at Macy's

American Rag Cactus Graphic Tank Top, Only at Macy's ($24.50)

Knot Sisters Cactus Floral-Print Kimono, White
Knot Sisters Cactus Floral-Print Kimono, White

Knot Sisters Cactus Floral-Print Kimono, White ($89)

Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Cactus Pendant Velvet Choker
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Cactus Pendant Velvet Choker

Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Cactus Pendant Velvet Choker ($4.90)

Nashelle Women's Cactus Pendant Necklace
Nashelle Women's Cactus Pendant Necklace

Nashelle Women's Cactus Pendant Necklace ($75)

Kate Spade Women's Scenic Route Cactus Ring
Kate Spade Women's Scenic Route Cactus Ring

Kate Spade Women's Scenic Route Cactus Ring ($98)

Kate Spade Scenic Route Cactus Stud Earrings
Kate Spade Scenic Route Cactus Stud Earrings

Kate Spade Scenic Route Cactus Stud Earrings ($48)

Women's Treasure & Bond Desert Cactus Square Scarf
Women's Treasure & Bond Desert Cactus Square Scarf

Women's Treasure & Bond Desert Cactus Square Scarf ($19)

Henrik Vibskov 'Cactus' bumbag
Henrik Vibskov 'Cactus' bumbag

Henrik Vibskov 'Cactus' bumbag ($246.62)

CAM Harriet Cactus Choker
CAM Harriet Cactus Choker

CAM Harriet Cactus Choker ($50)

PacSun Cactus Daze Crew Socks
PacSun Cactus Daze Crew Socks

PacSun Cactus Daze Crew Socks ($7.95)

Cactus Watch Cap(navy)
Cactus Watch Cap(navy)

Cactus Watch Cap(navy) ($50)

Cactus Muffler(navy)
Cactus Muffler(navy)

Cactus Muffler(navy) ($62)

DesignB London DesignB Iron-On Cactus And Cloud Patches
DesignB London DesignB Iron-On Cactus And Cloud Patches

DesignB London DesignB Iron-On Cactus And Cloud Patches ($16)

Sunnylife Cactus Neon Light
Sunnylife Cactus Neon Light

Sunnylife Cactus Neon Light ($35)

Boohoo Cactus Tea Light Holders 2 Pack
Boohoo Cactus Tea Light Holders 2 Pack

Boohoo Cactus Tea Light Holders 2 Pack ($12)

Boohoo 2 Hessian Wrap Faux Cactus & Aloe Plants
Boohoo 2 Hessian Wrap Faux Cactus & Aloe Plants

Boohoo 2 Hessian Wrap Faux Cactus & Aloe Plants ($7)

Boohoo Large Cactus Hanging Glass Terrarium
Boohoo Large Cactus Hanging Glass Terrarium

Boohoo Large Cactus Hanging Glass Terrarium ($16)

American Eagle Outfitters 3D Cactus IPhone 7/6s/6 Case
American Eagle Outfitters 3D Cactus IPhone 7/6s/6 Case

American Eagle Outfitters 3D Cactus IPhone 7/6s/6 Case ($14.95)

Mustard Cactus Audio Splitter
Mustard Cactus Audio Splitter

Mustard Cactus Audio Splitter ($11.50)

Mustard Cactus Pen
Mustard Cactus Pen

Mustard Cactus Pen ($8)

Sunnylife CACTUS LUXE LIE-ON FLOAT
Sunnylife CACTUS LUXE LIE-ON FLOAT

Sunnylife CACTUS LUXE LIE-ON FLOAT ($60)

Sass & Belle Cactus Water Bottle
Sass & Belle Cactus Water Bottle

Sass & Belle Cactus Water Bottle ($11.50)

Asos 2 Pack Turtle And Cactus Placement Socks
Asos 2 Pack Turtle And Cactus Placement Socks

Asos 2 Pack Turtle And Cactus Placement Socks ($8)

Sunnylife Cactus Salt and Pepper Pots
Sunnylife Cactus Salt and Pepper Pots

Sunnylife Cactus Salt and Pepper Pots ($16)

Asos Cactus & Sombrero Badge Set
Asos Cactus & Sombrero Badge Set

Asos Cactus & Sombrero Badge Set ($13)

Sass & Belle Knitted Cactus Decorations
Sass & Belle Knitted Cactus Decorations

Sass & Belle Knitted Cactus Decorations ($11.50)

Sass & Belle Cactus Money Pot
Sass & Belle Cactus Money Pot

Sass & Belle Cactus Money Pot ($24)

Sunnylife Cactus Candles
Sunnylife Cactus Candles

Sunnylife Cactus Candles ($17.50)

Sass & Belle Cactus Jewelry Holder
Sass & Belle Cactus Jewelry Holder

Sass & Belle Cactus Jewelry Holder ($12)

Mustard Cactus Push Pins
Mustard Cactus Push Pins

Mustard Cactus Push Pins ($12)

Latina LivingFestival StyleCactusGet The LookPlantsShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Macy's
Celebrate Shop Hologram Patch and Pouch Set, Only at Macy's
from Macy's
$24 $12
PacSun
PacSun Ashburry Embroidered Cuffed Denim Girlfriend Shorts
from PacSun
$44
Stella McCartney
Falabella denim cross-body bag
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$625
Manolo Blahnik
Women's Xacactus Textured Leather Ankle-Tie Sandals
from Barneys New York
$945
Prada
Textured Leather-trimmed Printed Shell Cosmetics Case - Blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$295
Zulily
Goldtone & Green Cactus Pendant Necklace
from Zulily
$24
Mustard
Cactus Pen Pot
from Asos
$19
American Eagle Outfitters
Perspectives In Print Cactus Print
from American Eagle
$19.95
shoptiques.com
W&P Cactus Tunic
from shoptiques.com
$59
Boohoo
Petite Tammy Cactus Placement Print Tee
from BooHoo
$14
Asos
Printed Cactus Pac Away Trench
from Asos
$26
Boohoo
Emiko Cactus High Neck Bodycon Dress
from BooHoo
$22 $10
Baggu
Ripstop Backpack
from Macy's
$32
Express
Cactus Crew Neck Muscle Tank
from Express
$29.90
Off 5th
Cacti & Floral Printed Cropped Leggings
from Off 5th
$75
LUISAVIAROMA
Cactus Print Satin Kimono
from LUISAVIAROMA
$960
Sanchita
Cactus Sneaker Slides
from Anthropologie
$315
Knot Sisters
Montauk Pant
from REVOLVE
$120
Aeropostale
Cactus Glitter Flip-Flop
from Aeropostale
$16.50 $4.99
One Kings Lane Vintage
Rhinestone Cactus Brooch
from One Kings Lane Vintage
$285
Charming charlie
Cactus Glitter Keychain
from Charming charlie
$8
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Cactus Pendant Velvet Choker
from Forever 21
$4.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Cactus Patch Tank Top
from Forever 21
$8
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Hug Me Cactus Tee
from Forever 21
$14.90 $10.43
Asos
Sass & Belle Cactus Money Pot
from Asos
$24
Liquorish
Embroidered Cactus Mini Dress
from Asos
$56
Asos
DesignB London DesignB Iron-On Cactus And Cloud Patches
from Asos
$16
Asos
Cactus Stud Earrings
from Asos
$8
Asos
Jolly Awesome Cactus Enamel Pin
from Asos
$14
Asos
Sass & Belle Cactus Jewelry Holder
from Asos
$12
Asos
Sass & Belle Cactus Light
from Asos
$34
Boohoo
Annie Cactus Print Rucksack
from BooHoo
$20
Asos
BEACH Cactus Backpack
from Asos
$40
Nashelle
Cactus Necklace
from South Moon Under
$54 $20.99
Sole Society
Cactus Ring
from Sole Society
$34.95
Topshop
Cactus boypants
from Topshop
$8
MUMU
Carlos Swing Shorts ~ Cactus Bloom
from Show Me Your Mumu
$96
Macy's
Celebrate Shop Extra-Large Cactus Handbag Sticker
from Macy's
$7 $4.20
Chan Luu
Thread Thru Cactus and Tassel Earrings Earring
from Zappos
$80
Markus Lupfer
Cactus Embellished Kate Tee
from Blue & Cream
$260 $182
Just Cavalli
embellished cactus sweatshirt
from Farfetch
$369
Nordstrom Rack
SARINA Cactus iPhone 6 Case
from Nordstrom Rack
$25 $9.97
Nashelle
Women's Cactus Pendant Necklace
from Nordstrom
$75
Nordstrom
Women's Woven Pear Cactus Crew Socks
from Nordstrom
$15
Nordstrom
Junior Women's Cam Cactus Stud Earrings
from Nordstrom
$25
Stella McCartney
Scuba Cactus-Patch Sleeveless Sweater, Jasmine Pink
from Neiman Marcus
$780
Barneys New York
Thorsun Women's Alex Cactus-Print Triangle Bikini
from Barneys New York
$275
shopbop.com
Mrs. President & Co. Cactus Barrette
from shopbop.com
$68
REVOLVE
Understated Leather Go Sit on a Cactus Denim Jacket
from REVOLVE
$172
Asos
Every Cloud Cactus Print Mini Dress With Ruffle Detail
from Asos
$103
Monki
Cactus Print T-Shirt
from Asos
$12
Azalea
Cactus Phone Case
from Azalea
$28
Sanchita
Cactus Printed Silk Twill Pants
from LUISAVIAROMA
$383
Sundry
Cactus Sweatshirt
from REVOLVE
$121
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Cactus Patch Mesh Panty
from Forever 21
$5.90 $4.13
Zulily
Blue Cactus V-Neck Shift Dress
from Zulily
$69.99 $32.99
River Island
Womens Pink satin cactus lace insert cami pajama top
from River Island
$32
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Cactus Graphic Ringer Tee
from Forever 21
$14
W concept
Cactus Watch Cap(navy)
from W concept
$50
W concept
Cactus Muffler(navy)
from W concept
$62
W concept
Cactus Print Sweatshirt
from W concept
$147
Free People
Cactus Sweater
from Free People
$148
Do & Be
Off The Shoulder Cactus Top
from shoptiques.com
$33.99
Boohoo
Cactus Tea Light Holders 2 Pack
from BooHoo
$12
Boohoo
Lizzie Cactus Printed High Neck Bodycon Dress
from BooHoo
$28 $10
Boohoo
2 Hessian Wrap Faux Cactus & Aloe Plants
from BooHoo
$7
Boohoo
Large Cactus Hanging Glass Terrarium
from BooHoo
$16
Brave Soul
Plus Cactus Trench
from Asos
$32
Mustard
Cactus Audio Splitter
from Asos
$11.50
Mustard
Cactus Pen
from Asos
$8
Asos
Sass & Belle Cactus Water Bottle
from Asos
$11.50
Asos
2 Pack Turtle And Cactus Placement Socks
from Asos
$8
Asos
Sass & Belle Knitted Cactus Decorations
from Asos
$11.50
Mustard
Cactus Push Pins
from Asos
$12
Sunnylife
Cactus Candles
from Asos
$17.50
Alice & You
Cactus Patch Shirt
from Asos
$45
Sunnylife
Cactus Salt and Pepper Pots
from Asos
$16
Asos
Cactus & Sombrero Badge Set
from Asos
$13
Asos
T-Shirt With Cactus On Point Embroidery
from Asos
$23
Sunnylife
Cactus Neon Light
from Asos
$35
Jaded London
Sequin Cactus Plunge Swimsuit
from Asos
$76
PacSun
PacSun Cactus Daze Crew Socks
from PacSun
$7
Kate Spade
Women's Scenic Route Cactus Ring
from Nordstrom
$98
Kenzo
'Cartoon Cactus' skirt
from Farfetch
$281.02 $140.51
Kate Spade
Scenic Route Cactus Stud Earrings
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$48
Nordstrom
Women's Treasure & Bond Desert Cactus Square Scarf
from Nordstrom
$19
Farfetch
Hilfiger Collection cactus motif jumper
from Farfetch
$407.31
Knot Sisters
Cactus Floral-Print Kimono, White
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
$89
REVOLVE
CAM Harriet Cactus Choker
from REVOLVE
$50
Sunnylife
CACTUS LUXE LIE-ON FLOAT
from The Webster
$60
Asos
Walter Baker Glenda Top in Cactus Bloom
from Asos
$111
Asos
Every Cloud Cactus Print Halterneck Maxi With Ruffle
from Asos
$135
6pm.com
Agua De Coco by Liana Thomaz Cactus Scoop Regular Bottoms
from 6pm.com
$92 $32.99
6pm.com
Agua De Coco by Liana Thomaz Cactus Tresses Bandeau Top
from 6pm.com
$199 $59.70
American Eagle Outfitters
3D Cactus IPhone 7/6s/6 Case
from American Eagle
$14.95
Monki
Cactus Print Cami Onesie
from Asos
$40
Monki
Cactus Print T-Shirt And Short Pajama Set
from Asos
$32
American Rag
Cactus Graphic Tank Top, Only at Macy's
from Macy's
$24.50
Henrik Vibskov
'Cactus' bumbag
from Farfetch
$246.62 $123.31
