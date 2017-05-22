5/22/17 5/22/17 POPSUGAR Latina Latina Living Cactus Shopping Ideas 54 Cactus-Inspired Shopping Ideas That Are Just Sharp May 22, 2017 by Alessandra Foresto 77 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Toss aside all those pineapple-printed t-shirts, because 2017 is all about the cactus. Yes, the world is finally catching up to your obsession with nopales, and you'll be seeing the prickly plants everywhere from food to home decor to cell phones cases (duh!). Scroll ahead for 50+ buys that'll make you Instagram cool. Sundry Cactus Sweatshirt Sundry Cactus Sweatshirt ($121) Sanchita Cactus Printed Silk Twill Pants Sanchita Cactus Printed Silk Twill Pants ($383) Cactus Print Satin Kimono Cactus Print Satin Kimono ($960) Blue Cactus V-Neck Shift Dress Blue Cactus V-Neck Shift Dress ($69.99) Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Cactus Graphic Ringer Tee Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Cactus Graphic Ringer Tee ($14.90) River Island Womens Pink satin cactus lace insert cami pajama top River Island Womens Pink satin cactus lace insert cami pajama top ($32) Do & Be Off The Shoulder Cactus Top Do & Be Off The Shoulder Cactus Top ($33.99) Cactus Print Sweatshirt Cactus Print Sweatshirt ($147) Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Cactus Patch Mesh Panty Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Cactus Patch Mesh Panty ($5.90) Brave Soul Plus Cactus Trench Brave Soul Plus Cactus Trench ($32) Free People Cactus Sweater Free People Cactus Sweater ($148) Jaded London Sequin Cactus Plunge Swimsuit Jaded London Sequin Cactus Plunge Swimsuit ($76) Alice & You Cactus Patch Shirt Alice & You Cactus Patch Shirt ($45) Boohoo Lizzie Cactus Printed High Neck Bodycon Dress Boohoo Lizzie Cactus Printed High Neck Bodycon Dress ($28) Asos T-Shirt With Cactus On Point Embroidery Asos T-Shirt With Cactus On Point Embroidery ($23) Boohoo Emiko Cactus High Neck Bodycon Dress Boohoo Emiko Cactus High Neck Bodycon Dress ($22) Kenzo 'Cartoon Cactus' skirt Kenzo 'Cartoon Cactus' skirt ($281.02) Hilfiger Collection cactus motif jumper Hilfiger Collection cactus motif jumper ($407.31) Walter Baker Glenda Top in Cactus Bloom Walter Baker Glenda Top in Cactus Bloom ($111) Every Cloud Cactus Print Halterneck Maxi With Ruffle Every Cloud Cactus Print Halterneck Maxi With Ruffle ($135) Agua De Coco by Liana Thomaz Cactus Tresses Bandeau Top Agua De Coco by Liana Thomaz Cactus Tresses Bandeau Top ($199) Agua De Coco by Liana Thomaz Cactus Scoop Regular Bottoms Agua De Coco by Liana Thomaz Cactus Scoop Regular Bottoms ($92) Monki Cactus Print Cami Onesie Monki Cactus Print Cami Onesie ($40) Monki Cactus Print T-Shirt And Short Pajama Set Monki Cactus Print T-Shirt And Short Pajama Set ($32) American Rag Cactus Graphic Tank Top, Only at Macy's American Rag Cactus Graphic Tank Top, Only at Macy's ($24.50) Knot Sisters Cactus Floral-Print Kimono, White Knot Sisters Cactus Floral-Print Kimono, White ($89) Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Cactus Pendant Velvet Choker Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Cactus Pendant Velvet Choker ($4.90) Nashelle Women's Cactus Pendant Necklace Nashelle Women's Cactus Pendant Necklace ($75) Kate Spade Women's Scenic Route Cactus Ring Kate Spade Women's Scenic Route Cactus Ring ($98) Kate Spade Scenic Route Cactus Stud Earrings Kate Spade Scenic Route Cactus Stud Earrings ($48) Women's Treasure & Bond Desert Cactus Square Scarf Women's Treasure & Bond Desert Cactus Square Scarf ($19) Henrik Vibskov 'Cactus' bumbag Henrik Vibskov 'Cactus' bumbag ($246.62) CAM Harriet Cactus Choker CAM Harriet Cactus Choker ($50) PacSun Cactus Daze Crew Socks PacSun Cactus Daze Crew Socks ($7.95) Cactus Watch Cap(navy) Cactus Watch Cap(navy) ($50) Cactus Muffler(navy) Cactus Muffler(navy) ($62) DesignB London DesignB Iron-On Cactus And Cloud Patches DesignB London DesignB Iron-On Cactus And Cloud Patches ($16) Sunnylife Cactus Neon Light Sunnylife Cactus Neon Light ($35) Boohoo Cactus Tea Light Holders 2 Pack Boohoo Cactus Tea Light Holders 2 Pack ($12) Boohoo 2 Hessian Wrap Faux Cactus & Aloe Plants Boohoo 2 Hessian Wrap Faux Cactus & Aloe Plants ($7) Boohoo Large Cactus Hanging Glass Terrarium Boohoo Large Cactus Hanging Glass Terrarium ($16) American Eagle Outfitters 3D Cactus IPhone 7/6s/6 Case American Eagle Outfitters 3D Cactus IPhone 7/6s/6 Case ($14.95) Mustard Cactus Audio Splitter Mustard Cactus Audio Splitter ($11.50) Mustard Cactus Pen Mustard Cactus Pen ($8) Sunnylife CACTUS LUXE LIE-ON FLOAT Sunnylife CACTUS LUXE LIE-ON FLOAT ($60) Sass & Belle Cactus Water Bottle Sass & Belle Cactus Water Bottle ($11.50) Asos 2 Pack Turtle And Cactus Placement Socks Asos 2 Pack Turtle And Cactus Placement Socks ($8) Sunnylife Cactus Salt and Pepper Pots Sunnylife Cactus Salt and Pepper Pots ($16) Asos Cactus & Sombrero Badge Set Asos Cactus & Sombrero Badge Set ($13) Sass & Belle Knitted Cactus Decorations Sass & Belle Knitted Cactus Decorations ($11.50) Sass & Belle Cactus Money Pot Sass & Belle Cactus Money Pot ($24) Sunnylife Cactus Candles Sunnylife Cactus Candles ($17.50) Sass & Belle Cactus Jewelry Sass & Belle Cactus Jewelry Holder Sass & Belle Cactus Jewelry Holder ($12) Mustard Cactus Push Pins Mustard Cactus Push Pins ($12)