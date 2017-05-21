 Skip Nav
No, but Really, Camila Cabello Is the Dancer Emoji at the Billboard Music Awards
No, but Really, Camila Cabello Is the Dancer Emoji at the Billboard Music Awards

Camila Cabello's eye-catching dress is telling us she couldn't be more ready for the spotlight to be on her at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Before the former Fifth Harmony member performed the first single of her upcoming album, The Hurting, the Healing, the Loving, called "Crying in the Club," the 20-year-old singer walked the red carpet in a red slinky gown with a V neck and sequin and lace details from Jonathan Simkhai's Pre-Fall 2017 collection. But there was more than that to her look, of course — it's Camila, after all. She wore a long, lacy duster that added a little extra drama to her dress. Ahead, see more photos of Camila on the red carpet.

Camila CabelloLatina CelebrityRed Carpet StyleAward SeasonRed CarpetBillboard Music Awards
