Camila Cabello's Debut Music Video Is Like Gretchen Weiners's Hair: It's Full of Secrets
Camila Cabello "Crying in the Club" Music Video

Camila Cabello's Debut Music Video Is Like Gretchen Weiners's Hair: It's Full of Secrets

After teasing her highly anticipated debut solo single for a week, Camila Cabello finally introduced to the world to "Crying in the Club." On May 19, the former Fifth Harmony member released a corresponding music video for the aforementioned track off her upcoming album — titled The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving — but the exciting release didn't end there.

At the start of the video, Camila begins singing a soulful song. At one moment, however, Camila sings the line, "I was there when no one was. Now you're gone and I'm here. I have questions for you." Interestingly, Camila had previously teased that one of her songs would be titled "I Have Questions." Paired with a cryptic tweet from the singer, it's now evident that the start of the "Crying in the Club" video includes a secret snippet of that slower song.

Following the introduction of "I Have Questions," Camila then transitions into the buoyant party song, which she actually co-wrote with Sia! If you listen to the song in its entirety, you'll probably hear a melody sampled from a song all too familiar for '90s kids: Christina Aguilera's "Genie in a Bottle."

Visually, the video is all about contrasting environments. In certain shots, Camila is seen lying in a bathtub and dancing quite beautifully in what appears to be a deserted warehouse. In other shots, she's gleefully partying in a crowd. In an interview with Complex, Camila explained, "This video summarizes the message of my journey over the past couple years, from darkness to light, from lost to found."

Camila is expected to perform the song for the very first time at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21.

Camila CabelloLatina EntertainmentLatina CelebrityMusic VideosMusic
