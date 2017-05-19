Camila Cabello Facts
15 Things That Even Serious Camilizers Don't Know About Camila Cabello
Photo 1 of 16
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
15 Things That Even Serious Camilizers Don't Know About Camila Cabello
OK, Camilizers, we're putting you to the test. You probably already know that former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello has a penchant for bows, loves bananas, and was born in Cuba before moving to Mexico and then later Miami. But there are a few things we bet you don't know about the 5'2" beauty. Read on for our favorite fun facts about the pop star — we promise you'll be surprised.