Camila Cabello Almost Sang on The Chainsmokers' Hit Song "Closer" — Listen Here!

Camila Cabello recently sat down with Elvis Duran for an interview where she revealed her dream collaboration (Ed Sheeran and Alejandro Sanz), her hopes of finding "a Spanish boyfriend," and, oh yeah, that she was almost featured on The Chainsmokers' hit song "Closer." Camila told Elvis that she recorded a demo with the group, but the timing was off while she was still with Fifth Harmony.

"I loved the song," she said on the Elvis Duran Show. "But I had to turn it down because I was with the group at the time, and we were about to put an album out. I always tried to do my solo stuff off cycle, so that was super on, and so I had to say no, and then that was the number one song in the world."

While Halsey was featured on the official song with The Chainsmokers, it's so awesome to hear what the song would've sounded like with Camila. Watch the clip above to hear her version of "Closer."