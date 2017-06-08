 Skip Nav
Camila Cabello Wants a Collaboration With Ed Sheeran and Alejandro Sanz — We Do, Too

Camila Cabello has a dream collaboration, and we're on board. In fact, we're already thinking about listening to it over and over again for months on end. The 20-year-old singer, who recently went solo after leaving Fifth Harmony, went on the Elvis Duran Show to play a segment of "Spilled Tea," and, boy, did she.

While we learned about Camila's wish to move to Madrid before turning 30 ("to find a Spanish boyfriend"), we were most interested in the two people she said she'd love to sing a song in Spanish with: "I would probably say, I would love to do a song in Spanish with Ed Sheeran and Alejandro Sanz. I think that would be really cool." We do, too! Watch the video above to see what else Camila had to say, and find out the most romantic thing someone has done for her.
