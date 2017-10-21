Never Forget That Time Camilla Belle Cast the Ultimate Love Spell in Practical Magic

With the news that Practical Magic will be making its way to Netflix on Sept. 1 (aka just in time to watch it over and over again before Halloween), we can't help but conjure up our favorite scene from the movie, starring Brazilian-American actress Camilla Belle in her precious role as young Sally Owens.

In the clip, young Sally, who is played by Sandra Bullock as an adult, plucks flower petals as she casts a spell called Amas Veritas for her dream guy, hoping it will prevent her from dying of a broken heart like — spoiler alert! — her mother did.

"He can flip pancakes in the air," she starts, reciting her ideal qualities in her true love while her sister Gillian (played by Evan Rachel Wood) listens. "He'll be marvelously kind. And his favorite shape will be a star. And he'll have one green eye and one blue." Press play above to watch Camilla display her witchy acting chops before you add the full film to your queue. Then, take a scroll through the star's best style moments this year.