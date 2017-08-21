 Skip Nav
31 Taco Recipes That Prove You Can Eat Tacos For a Month Without Getting Bored
These Are the Best No-Fail Lipsticks For Your Skin Tone
Bella Thorne's Gym Selfies and Strong Abs Are About to Give You Serious Fitspiration
10 Next-Level Ceviche Recipes So You Can Have a Cool and Delicious Rest of the Summer

Nobody likes turning on the oven or stove when it's can-fry-an-egg-on-the-sidewalk scorching hot, which is what makes these creative ceviche recipes so incredibly satisfying — and your new menu for the next few months. Packed with fresh seafood, zippy citrus juice, and just the right amount of herbs and chiles, these no-heat-required ceviches should be in everyone's back pocket.

Tuna and Salmon Poke-Inspired Ceviche
Easy Key Lime Scallop Ceviche
Tequila-Spiked Shrimp Ceviche
Ahi Tuna Ceviche With Sesame and Mint
Vegetarian Ceviche de Chochos
Peruvian Ceviche
Ceviche "Carpaccio Style"
Sea Bass Ceviche
Hamachi Ceviche With Avocado on Fried Wontons
Yellowtail, Mango and Avocado Ceviche
Latina FoodFast And EasyCevicheSummerSpringSeafoodRecipes
