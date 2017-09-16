 Skip Nav
25 Latin Songs to Play When You Just Want to Cuddle Up With a Book and a Blanket

If you're like us, the minute you see the slight chill pop up in the weather report, you grab the nearest book pile, the coziest blanket you own, and a large mug of coffee and sit at home for hours on end, just relaxing. Are you nodding? Then you probably also know that the music you play while chilling at home will play a huge part in this scene.

It can't be anything too upbeat or you'll start singing and get distracted. It can't be anything too slow or you'll end up taking a nap. We've found the perfect balance in this playlist of songs you already know and love which are perfect to just play in the background.

