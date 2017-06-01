 Skip Nav
20 Songs That'll Get Everyone on the Dance Floor at Your Next Party

We like to party — we're sure we're not alone here — and that's why we know that for a get-together to be successful, good music is in order. To save you from agonizing over the perfect playlist, we've compiled 20 songs that could be the soundtrack of every one of your many upcoming Spring and Summer celebrations (including your Cinco de Mayo fiesta, filled with delicious food and fun cocktails).

The number one thing all of these Latin tunes have in common is how from the first beat they'll make you want to get up and dance. There's some Pitbull, Thalia, and 3BallMTY in here, so you can trust us when we say it will live up to your expectations.

