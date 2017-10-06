10 Cholula and Tapatío Halloween Costumes Hot-Sauce-Lovers Will Freak For

Store-bought and one-and-done Halloween costumes are easy — sometimes you just don't have time! — but we think we can all agree that DIY outfits are always the best! Plotting to find the perfect pieces in your closet, hitting the craft store for cardboard, tape, glitter, and more, while sitting at home putting everything together can't be beat if Oct. 31 is one of your favorite days of the year.

This Halloween, we have the perfect DIY costume whether you want to go solo or as a couple (or maybe even frenemies): Cholula and Tapatío. You can be the bottle or the character in the label, go simple or all out, but we can almost guarantee you'll take the prize for most original. Scroll ahead for ideas!

