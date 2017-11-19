Remember When Christina Aguilera First Sang Whitney Houston "I Have Nothing"?

It's no secret that Christina Aguilera's voice is powerful as heck, but seeing her perform Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing" on The All New Mickey Mouse Club back in 1992 will leave you in total awe of her talent and appreciate her tribute at the 2017 American Music Awards even more. In the throwback video, a 12-year-old Christina shows off her grown-up vocals, harmonizing abilities, and onstage presence — wearing a bell-sleeved top, choker, and adorable wavy hair — as the crowd cheers for her, and with Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake singing backup. Watch the clip above and get ready to desperately yearn for new ballads from Christina.

— Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez