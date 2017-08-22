10 Beauty Products Your Grandma Swears By That Actually Work

 Skip Nav
Although we might not always want to admit it, yes, our abuelas tend to know best. While grandmothers are usually eager to impart wisdom on everything from relationships to career choices to health problems, they've also got some great beauty tricks in their arsenal, or rather, carteras.

Keep reading for the 10 beauty products your abuela probably owns and loves . . . and you should, too.

Additional reporting by Vivian Nunez

My abuela gets some serious, voluminous curls using the same little plastic curlers she's had for decades. As a modern alternative, try the Conair Xtreme Instant Heat Rollers ($30) for bouncy curls or soft waves, depending on the tightness of the rollers and how long you leave them in for.
If your nails are feeling weak after one too many gel manicures, try this hardening nail polish by Quimica Alemana ($7) — anyone who's tried it knows it's no joke.
Oh, Pond's! The storied brand's calming and moisturizing Cold Cream Cleanser ($5) is a universal grandmother favorite for its gentle makeup-removing powers.
Made in the Dominican Republic, La Plancha Thermal Protection Hair Treatment ($15) restores hair that's been harmed by hot tools.
The beloved Mirta De Perales Hair Serum ($11) uses argan oil and keratin to leave your hair silky.
Sedal's Liso Perfecto Shampoo ($9) is a straightforward, frizz-fighting shampoo that's just as popular as the brand's shampoo for curly hair.
The industrial-looking Silicon Mix Treatment ($12) is a deep conditioner that protects heat-damaged hair and is said to help with growth, too.
This feminine hygiene product from Lemisol ($9) is gentle, pH-balanced, and pretty much a staple in every Latina household.
Grisi's Manzanilla Shampoo ($3) uses chamomile to slightly lighten and brighten your strands. Plus, you can't beat that price point.
If your abuela couldn't find Baba de Caracol Crema Facial ($15) in stores here, she'd have it sent from abroad, no doubt. Lucky for you, you can now get it in department stores stateside.
