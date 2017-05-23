 Skip Nav
8 At-Home Remedies Your Grandma Swears by That Actually Work

Readers, it's time to thank your grandma. Those crazy Latin at-home remedies she showered on you when you were under the weather might have actually worked. In fact, Dr. Keith Roach, associate professor of clinical medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, says that even the rituals that don't have any scientific backing could work — just because you believe in them. "The placebo effect is powerful," he said.

While there are certain Latin cures the doctor advises you should skip when you're sick (like anything involving raw egg, which can carry salmonella, or a shot of alcohol, which can actually be dangerous to your liver during certain illnesses), he weighed in on why some of the most popular get-better-soon treatments that your grandma used actually, truly work. Keep reading to find the list, then check out the family beauty treatments that you should be trying.

