5/24/17 POPSUGAR Latina Summer Coconut Shopping Ideas 31 Coconut-Inspired Shopping Ideas That'll Make You Go Nuts May 24, 2017 by Macy Daniela Martin You put the lime in the — well, you know the drill. In addition to being a symbol of delicious tropical weather, coconuts are one of the most versatile plants you'll ever encounter. Think about it: their water is a bona fide sports beverage packed with potassium; their oil is trendy in the beauty industry; their milk is a staple in Latino cuisine; and, let's face it, they're adorable! Though you practically need a machete to crack open their goodness, coconuts are, without a doubt, a Summer essential, so it's no wonder they've practically taken over every store. From clothing to skin care and even phone cases, get ready to go (coco) nuts over some of our favorite coconut-inspired shopping ideas. — Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez Apparel Who doesn't love a cold coconut? Cold Coconut Tee ($45) Cold Coconut Tee $45 from ladyslider.com The color will compliment any skintone and show your love for coconuts at the same time. Express Coconuts Crew Neck Muscle Tank ($30) Express Coconuts Crew Neck Muscle Tank $29.90 from Express The perfect white tee that will go with any outfit. You can dress it up and dress it down. Chaser Coconuts Knit Tee ($62) Chaser Coconuts Knit Tee $62 from South Moon Under Buy Now See more Chaser Tees How adorable are the coconuts? Show Me Your Mumu Andrew Tunic Tank Top ($96) Show Me Your Mumu Andrew Tunic Tank Top $96 from zappos.com Buy Now The bright color of these socks will bring back Summer memories, even in the middle of Winter. Pink Penguin Pink Coconut Socks ($8) shoptiques.com Socks Pink Penguin Pink Coconut Socks $8 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Socks Espadrilles are so hot right now, so why not combine that with your coconut love? Pull & Bear Coconut Espadrille ($48) Pull&Bear Coconut Espadrille $48 from Asos Buy Now See more Pull&Bear Flats Accesories Everyone needs a backpack, whether it's for traveling, school or just every day. The color on this one is so unique and will make you stand out in a big crowd. Molo Coconut Backpack ($60) Molo Coconut Backpack $60 from AlexandAlexa Buy Now See more Molo Boys' Bags OMG! These coconut earrings are to die for. Coconut earrings ($17) Coconut earrings $17 from etsy.com Buy Now We all know that straw bags are the talk of the town. This clutch is great to take on your next vacation or just wear this entire Summer. Hat Attack Whimsical Clutch Clutch Handbags ($78) Hat Attack Whimsical Clutch Clutch Handbags $78 $62.99 from Zappos Buy Now See more Hat Attack Clutches You'll smile every time you go to open the door to your home. Tory Burch Coconut Key Fob ($95) Tory Burch Coconut Key Fob $95 $69 from Tory Burch Buy Now See more Tory Burch Key Chains Cute iPhone cases are the perfect way to dress up your phone and protect it at the same time. Sonix Coconut Iphone Case ($35) Nordstrom Plus Sizes Sonix Coconut Iphone 6/7 & 6/7 Plus - Brown $35 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Plus Sizes Beauty This coconut bath soak smells delicious and will relax you in a second. Herbivore Botanicals Coconut Milk Bath Soak ($16) Herbivore Botanicals Coconut Milk Bath Soak $18 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Herbivore Botanicals Body Cleansers This shampoo is affordable and leaves your hair silky smooth. Suave Professionals Coconut Oil Infusion Shampoo ($4) Suave Professionals Professionals Damage Repair Shampoo Coconut Oil Infusion $3.99 from Walgreens Buy Now See more Suave Shampoo These eye masks will keep your under eye area super hydrated, especially great when you want to apply some makeup. Starskin Eye-Catcher Smoothing Coconut Bio-Cellulose Second Skin Eye Masks ($14) Starskin Eye-Catcher Smoothing Coconut Bio-Cellulose Second Skin Eye Masks $14 from asos.com Buy Now Keeping your lips hydrated is a must. This balm tastes so good. ChapStick Total Hydration 3 in 1 Coconut Lip Balm ($3) Target Lip Gloss ChapStick Total Hydration 3 in 1 Coconut Lip Balm - 1 Count $2.99 from Target Buy Now See more Target Lip Gloss Taking off your makeup at the end of the day will be so refreshing. Yes to Coconut Cleansing Wipes ($5.99) Ulta Bath & Body Yes to Coconut Cleansing Wipes $5.99 from Ulta Buy Now See more Ulta Bath & Body Mask away this weekend with this calming sheer version. Leaders Cosmetics 7 Wonders Caribbean Coconut Calming Mask - Pack of 5 ($30) HauteLook Face Masks Leaders Cosmetics 7 Wonders Caribbean Coconut Calming Mask - Pack of 5 $30 $18 from HauteLook Buy Now See more HauteLook Face Masks This is the hand cream of your dreams. It smells great and will keep your hands super moisturized. Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Hand Creme ($18) Laura Mercier 'Almond Coconut Milk' Hand Creme $18 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Laura Mercier Hand Treatments Who doesn't want to smell like you just got back from vacation? Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar Spray Perfume ($22) Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar Spray Perfume $22 from DERMSTORE Buy Now See more Pacifica Fragrances Coconut oil does wonders for your hair, so having a gel that will keep the frizz in place is amazing. IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel ($15) Sephora Clothes and Shoes IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel $15 from Sephora Buy Now See more Sephora Clothes and Shoes This color screams Summer. It'll become one of your favorites for sure. Essie- Coconut Grove ($9) Essie Summer Trend Nail Polish - Coconut Grove $9 from Kohl's Buy Now See more Essie Nail Polish Coconut soap is great to get your skin silky smooth. Kala Coconut Soap by 3.5oz Bar) ($9) Kala Coconut Soap by 3.5oz Bar) $9 from Smallflower Buy Now See more Kala Bath & Body Your new shower staple, this scrub smells amazing! Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Hand & Body Scrub ($11) Shea Moisture SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Hand & Body Scrub $10.79 from Walgreens Buy Now See more Shea Moisture Body Moisturizers This face wash will leave your face squeaky clean and nourished. Desert Essence Thoroughly Clean Face Wash ($9) Desert Essence Thoroughly Clean Face Wash by 8oz) $9.29 from Smallflower Buy Now See more Desert Essence Face Cleansers This micellar water made from coconut water will get rid of your makeup while also toning your skin. Pacifica Coconut Micellar Water Cleansing Tonic ($12) Pacifica Coconut Micellar Water Cleansing Tonic $12 from Ulta Buy Now See more Pacifica Face Care If you don't have this classic bath product, then you need to run out and get it now. It's perfect for a day of pampering, and also makes a great gift. Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Honey Bath, 12 oz. ($45) Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Honey Bath, 12 oz. $45 from Macy's Buy Now See more Laura Mercier Bubble Bath & Bath Oil This bronzer will transport you to a tropical beach in more than one way. Marc Jacobs O!mega Bronze Coconut Perfect Tan ($49) Marc Jacobs Limited Edition O!mega Bronze Coconut Perfect Tan $49 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Face Makeup A bath bomb that will make you feel relaxed and rejuvenating is the perfect addition to any routine. Ulta Luxe Relaxing Bath Bomb ($6.50) Ulta Luxe Relaxing Bath Bomb $6 from Ulta Buy Now See more Ulta Body Cleansers Home A candle is perfect to set the mood anywhere you go or just a great gift to give someone. Yankee Coconut Candle ($20) Yankee Candle ; Jar Candle Coconut Vanilla 12oz ; Home Classics $19.99 from Target You could totally decorate your couch or even bed with this cute throw pillow. Love Life Throw Pillow ($30) Bed Bath & Beyond Decorative Pillows Love Life Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow in Beige/Aqua $29.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond Watercolor paintings are so in. This one is modern and will spruce up any space. Coconut Watercolor Print ($8-$95) Coconut Watercolor Print $8 from etsy.com