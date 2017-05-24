31 Coconut-Inspired Shopping Ideas That'll Make You Go Nuts

You put the lime in the — well, you know the drill. In addition to being a symbol of delicious tropical weather, coconuts are one of the most versatile plants you'll ever encounter. Think about it: their water is a bona fide sports beverage packed with potassium; their oil is trendy in the beauty industry; their milk is a staple in Latino cuisine; and, let's face it, they're adorable!

Though you practically need a machete to crack open their goodness, coconuts are, without a doubt, a Summer essential, so it's no wonder they've practically taken over every store. From clothing to skin care and even phone cases, get ready to go (coco) nuts over some of our favorite coconut-inspired shopping ideas.

— Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez