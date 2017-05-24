 Skip Nav
31 Coconut-Inspired Shopping Ideas That'll Make You Go Nuts

Coconut Shopping Ideas

31 Coconut-Inspired Shopping Ideas That'll Make You Go Nuts

You put the lime in the — well, you know the drill. In addition to being a symbol of delicious tropical weather, coconuts are one of the most versatile plants you'll ever encounter. Think about it: their water is a bona fide sports beverage packed with potassium; their oil is trendy in the beauty industry; their milk is a staple in Latino cuisine; and, let's face it, they're adorable!

Though you practically need a machete to crack open their goodness, coconuts are, without a doubt, a Summer essential, so it's no wonder they've practically taken over every store. From clothing to skin care and even phone cases, get ready to go (coco) nuts over some of our favorite coconut-inspired shopping ideas.

Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez

The Body Shop · EOS · Vintage Havana · Chaser · Kate Spade · Wildfox Couture · Urban Outfitters · Express · Pull&Bear · Molo · Hat Attack · Tory Burch · Herbivore Botanicals · Suave · Laura Mercier · Pacifica · Essie · Kala · Shea Moisture · Desert Essence · Marc Jacobs · Ulta · Yankee Candle
Apparel
Apparel

Who doesn't love a cold coconut?

Cold Coconut Tee ($45)

Cold Coconut Tee
$45
from ladyslider.com
Buy Now
The color will compliment any skintone and show your love for coconuts at the same time. Express Coconuts Crew Neck Muscle Tank ($30)

The color will compliment any skintone and show your love for coconuts at the same time.

Express Coconuts Crew Neck Muscle Tank ($30)

Express
Coconuts Crew Neck Muscle Tank
$29.90
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Tanks
The perfect white tee that will go with any outfit. You can dress it up and dress it down. Chaser Coconuts Knit Tee ($62)

The perfect white tee that will go with any outfit. You can dress it up and dress it down.

Chaser Coconuts Knit Tee ($62)

Chaser
Coconuts Knit Tee
$62
from South Moon Under
Buy Now See more Chaser Tees
How adorable are the coconuts? Show Me Your Mumu Andrew Tunic Tank Top ($96)

How adorable are the coconuts?

Show Me Your Mumu Andrew Tunic Tank Top ($96)

Show Me Your Mumu Andrew Tunic Tank Top
$96
from zappos.com
Buy Now
The bright color of these socks will bring back Summer memories, even in the middle of Winter. Pink Penguin Pink Coconut Socks ($8)

The bright color of these socks will bring back Summer memories, even in the middle of Winter.

Pink Penguin Pink Coconut Socks ($8)

shoptiques.com Socks
Pink Penguin Pink Coconut Socks
$8
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Socks
Espadrilles are so hot right now, so why not combine that with your coconut love? Pull & Bear Coconut Espadrille ($48)

Espadrilles are so hot right now, so why not combine that with your coconut love?

Pull & Bear Coconut Espadrille ($48)

Pull&Bear
Coconut Espadrille
$48
from Asos
Buy Now See more Pull&Bear Flats
Accesories
Accesories

Everyone needs a backpack, whether it's for traveling, school or just every day. The color on this one is so unique and will make you stand out in a big crowd.

Molo Coconut Backpack ($60)

Molo
Coconut Backpack
$60
from AlexandAlexa
Buy Now See more Molo Boys' Bags
OMG! These coconut earrings are to die for. Coconut earrings ($17)

OMG! These coconut earrings are to die for.

Coconut earrings ($17)

Coconut earrings
$17
from etsy.com
Buy Now
We all know that straw bags are the talk of the town. This clutch is great to take on your next vacation or just wear this entire Summer. Hat Attack Whimsical Clutch Clutch Handbags ($78)

We all know that straw bags are the talk of the town. This clutch is great to take on your next vacation or just wear this entire Summer.

Hat Attack Whimsical Clutch Clutch Handbags ($78)

Hat Attack
Whimsical Clutch Clutch Handbags
$78 $62.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Hat Attack Clutches
You'll smile every time you go to open the door to your home. Tory Burch Coconut Key Fob ($95)

You'll smile every time you go to open the door to your home.

Tory Burch Coconut Key Fob ($95)

Tory Burch
Coconut Key Fob
$95 $69
from Tory Burch
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Key Chains
Cute iPhone cases are the perfect way to dress up your phone and protect it at the same time. Sonix Coconut Iphone Case ($35)

Cute iPhone cases are the perfect way to dress up your phone and protect it at the same time.

Sonix Coconut Iphone Case ($35)

Nordstrom Plus Sizes
Sonix Coconut Iphone 6/7 & 6/7 Plus - Brown
$35
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Plus Sizes
Beauty
Beauty

This coconut bath soak smells delicious and will relax you in a second.

Herbivore Botanicals Coconut Milk Bath Soak ($16)

Herbivore Botanicals
Coconut Milk Bath Soak
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Herbivore Botanicals Body Cleansers
This shampoo is affordable and leaves your hair silky smooth. Suave Professionals Coconut Oil Infusion Shampoo ($4)

This shampoo is affordable and leaves your hair silky smooth.

Suave Professionals Coconut Oil Infusion Shampoo ($4)

Suave
Professionals Professionals Damage Repair Shampoo Coconut Oil Infusion
$3.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Suave Shampoo
These eye masks will keep your under eye area super hydrated, especially great when you want to apply some makeup. Starskin Eye-Catcher Smoothing Coconut Bio-Cellulose Second Skin Eye Masks ($14)

These eye masks will keep your under eye area super hydrated, especially great when you want to apply some makeup.

Starskin Eye-Catcher Smoothing Coconut Bio-Cellulose Second Skin Eye Masks ($14)

Starskin Eye-Catcher Smoothing Coconut Bio-Cellulose Second Skin Eye Masks
$14
from asos.com
Buy Now
Keeping your lips hydrated is a must. This balm tastes so good. ChapStick Total Hydration 3 in 1 Coconut Lip Balm ($3)

Keeping your lips hydrated is a must. This balm tastes so good.

ChapStick Total Hydration 3 in 1 Coconut Lip Balm ($3)

Target Lip Gloss
ChapStick Total Hydration 3 in 1 Coconut Lip Balm - 1 Count
$2.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Lip Gloss
Taking off your makeup at the end of the day will be so refreshing. Yes to Coconut Cleansing Wipes ($5.99)

Taking off your makeup at the end of the day will be so refreshing.

Yes to Coconut Cleansing Wipes ($5.99)

Ulta Bath & Body
Yes to Coconut Cleansing Wipes
$5.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Bath & Body
Mask away this weekend with this calming sheer version. Leaders Cosmetics 7 Wonders Caribbean Coconut Calming Mask - Pack of 5 ($30)

Mask away this weekend with this calming sheer version.

Leaders Cosmetics 7 Wonders Caribbean Coconut Calming Mask - Pack of 5 ($30)

HauteLook Face Masks
Leaders Cosmetics 7 Wonders Caribbean Coconut Calming Mask - Pack of 5
$30 $18
from HauteLook
Buy Now See more HauteLook Face Masks
This is the hand cream of your dreams. It smells great and will keep your hands super moisturized. Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Hand Creme ($18)

This is the hand cream of your dreams. It smells great and will keep your hands super moisturized.

Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Hand Creme ($18)

Laura Mercier
'Almond Coconut Milk' Hand Creme
$18
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Laura Mercier Hand Treatments
Who doesn't want to smell like you just got back from vacation? Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar Spray Perfume ($22)

Who doesn't want to smell like you just got back from vacation?

Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar Spray Perfume ($22)

Pacifica
Indian Coconut Nectar Spray Perfume
$22
from DERMSTORE
Buy Now See more Pacifica Fragrances
Coconut oil does wonders for your hair, so having a gel that will keep the frizz in place is amazing. IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel ($15)

Coconut oil does wonders for your hair, so having a gel that will keep the frizz in place is amazing.

IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel ($15)

Sephora Clothes and Shoes
IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel
$15
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Clothes and Shoes
This color screams Summer. It'll become one of your favorites for sure. Essie- Coconut Grove ($9)

This color screams Summer. It'll become one of your favorites for sure.

Essie- Coconut Grove ($9)

Essie
Summer Trend Nail Polish - Coconut Grove
$9
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Essie Nail Polish
Coconut soap is great to get your skin silky smooth. Kala Coconut Soap by 3.5oz Bar) ($9)

Coconut soap is great to get your skin silky smooth.

Kala Coconut Soap by 3.5oz Bar) ($9)

Kala
Coconut Soap by 3.5oz Bar)
$9
from Smallflower
Buy Now See more Kala Bath & Body
Your new shower staple, this scrub smells amazing! Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Hand & Body Scrub ($11)

Your new shower staple, this scrub smells amazing!

Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Hand & Body Scrub ($11)

Shea Moisture
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Hand & Body Scrub
$10.79
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Shea Moisture Body Moisturizers
This face wash will leave your face squeaky clean and nourished. Desert Essence Thoroughly Clean Face Wash ($9)

This face wash will leave your face squeaky clean and nourished.

Desert Essence Thoroughly Clean Face Wash ($9)

Desert Essence
Thoroughly Clean Face Wash by 8oz)
$9.29
from Smallflower
Buy Now See more Desert Essence Face Cleansers
This micellar water made from coconut water will get rid of your makeup while also toning your skin. Pacifica Coconut Micellar Water Cleansing Tonic ($12)

This micellar water made from coconut water will get rid of your makeup while also toning your skin.

Pacifica Coconut Micellar Water Cleansing Tonic ($12)

Pacifica
Coconut Micellar Water Cleansing Tonic
$12
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Pacifica Face Care
If you don't have this classic bath product, then you need to run out and get it now. It's perfect for a day of pampering, and also makes a great gift. Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Honey Bath, 12 oz. ($45)

If you don't have this classic bath product, then you need to run out and get it now. It's perfect for a day of pampering, and also makes a great gift.

Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Honey Bath, 12 oz. ($45)

Laura Mercier
Almond Coconut Milk Honey Bath, 12 oz.
$45
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Laura Mercier Bubble Bath & Bath Oil
This bronzer will transport you to a tropical beach in more than one way. Marc Jacobs O!mega Bronze Coconut Perfect Tan ($49)

This bronzer will transport you to a tropical beach in more than one way.

Marc Jacobs O!mega Bronze Coconut Perfect Tan ($49)

Marc Jacobs
Limited Edition O!mega Bronze Coconut Perfect Tan
$49
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Face Makeup
A bath bomb that will make you feel relaxed and rejuvenating is the perfect addition to any routine. Ulta Luxe Relaxing Bath Bomb ($6.50)

A bath bomb that will make you feel relaxed and rejuvenating is the perfect addition to any routine.

Ulta Luxe Relaxing Bath Bomb ($6.50)

Ulta
Luxe Relaxing Bath Bomb
$6
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Body Cleansers
Home
Home

A candle is perfect to set the mood anywhere you go or just a great gift to give someone.

Yankee Coconut Candle ($20)

Yankee Candle
; Jar Candle Coconut Vanilla 12oz ; Home Classics
$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Yankee Candle Candles
You could totally decorate your couch or even bed with this cute throw pillow. Love Life Throw Pillow ($30)

You could totally decorate your couch or even bed with this cute throw pillow.

Love Life Throw Pillow ($30)

Bed Bath & Beyond Decorative Pillows
Love Life Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow in Beige/Aqua
$29.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Decorative Pillows
Watercolor paintings are so in. This one is modern and will spruce up any space. Coconut Watercolor Print ($8-$95)

Watercolor paintings are so in. This one is modern and will spruce up any space.

Coconut Watercolor Print ($8-$95)

Coconut Watercolor Print
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Latina LivingLatina FashionGifts For WomenSummer ShoppingCoconutSummerGift GuideShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
The Body Shop
Coconut Beauty Bag Gift Set
from The Body Shop
$21
EOS
Visibly Soft Coconut Milk Lip Balm Sphere
from Kohl's
$4
Anthropologie
Cocovit Facial Mist
from Anthropologie
$32
Asos Shake Your Coconuts Vest & Short Pyjama Set
from asos.com
$29
Vintage Havana
You Drive Me Coconuts" Brushed Hacci Hoody
from Pink Mascara
$60
Chaser
Coconuts Crack Up Bottom
from REVOLVE
$33
Chaser
Coconuts Top
from REVOLVE
$44
Kate Spade
White coconut 5 oclock somewhere watch
from Kate Spade
$195
ModCloth
SOCKSMITH We're All Coconuts Socks
from ModCloth
$9
Wildfox Couture
Coconut Fringe Tank
from shopbop.com
$97
Wildfox Couture
Coconut Sunday Morning Tee
from shopbop.com
$77
Urban Outfitters
Artist Print Tin Candle
from Urban Outfitters
$12
Urban Outfitters
UO Souvenir X Seoul Little Hawaii Heart Necklace
from Urban Outfitters
$58
drugstore.com
Yes to Coconut Cleansing Wipes
from drugstore.com
$5
Ciate South Beach Coconut Scented Top Coat
from asos.com
$19
Society6 Coconut Print iPhone Case
from society6.com
$35
Society6 Coconut Tree Print
from society6.com
$19
Society6 Coconut Unisex V-Neck Shirt
from society6.com
$24
Cold Coconut Tee
from ladyslider.com
$45
Express
Coconuts Crew Neck Muscle Tank
from Express
$29.90
Chaser
Coconuts Knit Tee
from South Moon Under
$62
Show Me Your Mumu Andrew Tunic Tank Top
from zappos.com
$96
shoptiques.com
Pink Penguin Pink Coconut Socks
from shoptiques.com
$8
Pull&Bear
Coconut Espadrille
from Asos
$48
Molo
Coconut Backpack
from AlexandAlexa
$60
Coconut earrings
from etsy.com
$17
Hat Attack
Whimsical Clutch Clutch Handbags
from Zappos
$78 $62.99
Tory Burch
Coconut Key Fob
from Tory Burch
$95 $69
Nordstrom
Sonix Coconut Iphone 6/7 & 6/7 Plus - Brown
from Nordstrom
$35
Herbivore Botanicals
Coconut Milk Bath Soak
from Urban Outfitters
$18
Suave
Professionals Professionals Damage Repair Shampoo Coconut Oil Infusion
from Walgreens
$3.99
Starskin Eye-Catcher Smoothing Coconut Bio-Cellulose Second Skin Eye Masks
from asos.com
$14
Target
ChapStick Total Hydration 3 in 1 Coconut Lip Balm - 1 Count
from Target
$2.99
Ulta
Yes to Coconut Cleansing Wipes
from Ulta
$5.99
HauteLook
Leaders Cosmetics 7 Wonders Caribbean Coconut Calming Mask - Pack of 5
from HauteLook
$30 $18
Laura Mercier
'Almond Coconut Milk' Hand Creme
from Nordstrom
$18
Pacifica
Indian Coconut Nectar Spray Perfume
from DERMSTORE
$22
Sephora
IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel
from Sephora
$15
Essie
Summer Trend Nail Polish - Coconut Grove
from Kohl's
$9
Kala
Coconut Soap by 3.5oz Bar)
from Smallflower
$9
Shea Moisture
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Hand & Body Scrub
from Walgreens
$10.79
Desert Essence
Thoroughly Clean Face Wash by 8oz)
from Smallflower
$9.29
Pacifica
Coconut Micellar Water Cleansing Tonic
from Ulta
$12
Laura Mercier
Almond Coconut Milk Honey Bath, 12 oz.
from Macy's
$45
Marc Jacobs
Limited Edition O!mega Bronze Coconut Perfect Tan
from Neiman Marcus
$49
Ulta
Luxe Relaxing Bath Bomb
from Ulta
$6
Yankee Candle
; Jar Candle Coconut Vanilla 12oz ; Home Classics
from Target
$19.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Love Life Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow in Beige/Aqua
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$29.99
Coconut Watercolor Print
from etsy.com
$8
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds