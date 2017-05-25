 Skip Nav
You Should Still Be Obsessed With Coconut Oil Beauty Products — Here's Why

Coconut Oil Beauty Products

You Should Still Be Obsessed With Coconut Oil Beauty Products — Here's Why

It's time! If you've been resisting jumping aboard the coconut oil bandwagon because you thought it was a passing fad, give up now. There are reasons your grandma and mom have been obsessed with the ingredient for years. It really works.

It softens flaky skin in mere days, makes your coarse hair manageable, heals your uberdry lips, and even calms a sunburn like nothing else can. Just give in to the superpowers of coconut oil once and for all, especially now that you don't have to resort to only using it in its original form but can easily find it in drugstore and high-end products. Don't know where to start? Try the buys ahead. You will go coco-nuts.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Grace Hitchcock
Hair Care
Hair Care

Yes to Coconut Ultra Moisture Shampoo ($8)

Walgreens Shampoo
Yes to Coconut Ultra Moisture Shampoo
$7.99 $4.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Walgreens Shampoo
Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Repairing Conditioner ($6)

Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Repairing Conditioner ($6)

Palmers
Coconut Oil Formula Repairing Conditioner
$5.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Palmers Clothes and Shoes
Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture Coconut & Moringa Oils Curl Defining Milk ($26)

Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture Coconut & Moringa Oils Curl Defining Milk ($26)

Sephora Hair Care
Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture Coconut & Moringa Oils Curl Defining Milk
$26
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Hair Care
DevaCurl SuperCream Coconut Curl Styler ($28)

DevaCurl SuperCream Coconut Curl Styler ($28)

DevaCurl
SuperCream Coconut Curl Styler
$28
from Sephora
Buy Now See more DevaCurl Hair Care
Suave Coconut Oil Treatment ($6)

Suave Coconut Oil Treatment ($6)

Suave
Coconut Oil Infusion Oil Hair Treatment - 3 oz
$5.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Suave Hair & Scalp Treatments
Skin Care
Skin Care

Burt's Bees Cleansing Oil for Dry Skin ($16)

Burt's Bees
Cleansing Oil for Dry Skin 0
$15.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Burt's Bees Skin Care
Acure Organics Coconut + Argan Oil Cleansing Towelettes ($7)

Acure Organics Coconut + Argan Oil Cleansing Towelettes ($7)

Acure Organics
Coconut + Argan Oil Cleansing Towelettes
$7
from Credo
Buy Now See more Acure Organics Skin Care
Earth Tu Face Honey + Coconut Mask ($52)

Earth Tu Face Honey + Coconut Mask ($52)

Earth Tu Face
Honey Coconut Mask, 30ml - one size
$52
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Earth Tu Face Face Masks
Lip Treatments
Lip Treatments

Alba Coconut Cream Clear Lip Gloss ($5)

Alba
Coconut Cream Clear Lip Gloss by 0.42oz Lip Gloss)
$4.95
from Smallflower
Buy Now See more Alba Lip Gloss
Milani Moisture Lock Coconut Oil Infused Lip Treatment, Healing Lemon Honey ($8)

Milani Moisture Lock Coconut Oil Infused Lip Treatment, Healing Lemon Honey ($8)

Milani
Moisture Lock Coconut Oil Infused Lip Treatment
$7.99 $5.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Milani Lip Treatments
Makeup
Makeup

Josie Maran Coconut Watercolor Cheek Gelée ($13)

QVC Face Blush
Josie Maran Coconut Watercolor Cheek Gelee, 0.18 oz
$22
from QVC
Buy Now See more QVC Face Blush
Physicians Formula Argan Wear 2-in-1 Argan Oil & Coconut Water Primer, Argan/Coconut Primer ($15)

Physicians Formula Argan Wear 2-in-1 Argan Oil & Coconut Water Primer, Argan/Coconut Primer ($15)

Physicians Formula
Argan Wear 2-in-1 Argan Oil & Coconut Water Primer
$14.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Physicians Formula Face Primer
Pacifica Shell Coconut Kiss Creamy Lip Butter ($10)

Pacifica Shell Coconut Kiss Creamy Lip Butter ($10)

Pacifica
Shell Coconut Kiss Creamy Lip Butter by 0.23oz Lip Balm)
$10 $7.50
from Smallflower
Buy Now See more Pacifica Lip Products
Body Care
Body Care

Nivea Coconut + Almond Oil Bar Soap ($4)

Nivea
Coconut + Almond Oil Bar Soap by 90g Bars Of Soap)
$3.95
from Smallflower
Buy Now See more Nivea Bath & Body
Lavanila Vanilla Bean Creamy Body Oil ($32)

Lavanila Vanilla Bean Creamy Body Oil ($32)

Nordstrom Body Lotions & Creams
Malie Organics Coconut Vanilla Organic Body Cream
$32.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Body Lotions & Creams
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Bath, Body & Massage Oil ($11)

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Bath, Body & Massage Oil ($11)

Shea Moisture
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Bath, Body & Massage Oil
$10.79
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Shea Moisture Bubble Bath & Bath Oil
OGX Nourishing Coconut Oil Weightless Hydrating Oil Body Mist ($6)

OGX Nourishing Coconut Oil Weightless Hydrating Oil Body Mist ($6)

OGX
Nourishing Coconut Oil Weightless Hydrating Oil Women's Body Mist - 6.8oz
$5.79
from Target
Buy Now See more OGX Body Oils
Herbivore Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish ($36)

Herbivore Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish ($36)

Sephora Body Oils
Herbivore Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish
$36
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Body Oils
Olivia Care Simply Coconut Oil Body Lotion ($11)

Olivia Care Simply Coconut Oil Body Lotion ($11)

Kohl's Body Lotions & Creams
Olivia Care Simply Coconut Oil Body Lotion
$10
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Body Lotions & Creams
J.R. Watkins Body Oil Mist Coconut Milk & Honey ($9)

J.R. Watkins Body Oil Mist Coconut Milk & Honey ($9)

JR Watkins
Body Oil Mist Coconut Milk & Honey
$8.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more JR Watkins Body Lotions & Creams
Pure Coconut Oil
Pure Coconut Oil

Cocovit Raw Coconut Oil ($38)

Cocovit
Raw Coconut Oil
$38
from AHAlife
Buy Now See more Cocovit Body Lotions & Creams
SheaMoisture Beauty Hack 100% Pure Coconut Oil ($4)

SheaMoisture Beauty Hack 100% Pure Coconut Oil ($4)

Shea Moisture
SheaMoisture Beauty Hack 100% Pure Coconut Oil
$3.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Shea Moisture Bath & Body
