30 Times Cristiano Ronaldo and His Son, Cristiano Jr., Were Total Twins

When he isn't scoring goals as Real Madrid's superstar forward or modeling his new products, Cristiano Ronaldo can be found spending quality time with his adorable 6-year-old mini me, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

A scroll through the Portuguese-born soccer player's Instagram — with a whopping 100 million followers and counting — proves that his son is the most important thing in his life, and it's adorable! Don't believe us? Read on to have your heart melted by the (nearly identical) Cristianos. Then, watch him make people swoon.

— Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez