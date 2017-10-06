DIY Frida Kahlo Halloween Costumes
This Is What You Need to Create the Easiest Frida Kahlo DIY Halloween Costume
Looking to honor one of your favorite artists and quite possibly the most badass woman to ever step on earth this Oct. 31? You only need a few pieces — some you might already own — to put together the easiest and most stylish take on Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.
The basics for this DIY costume: flowers in your hair and lots of colorful jewelry, including tassel earrings and chunky beaded necklaces, paired with a boho maxi dress (or the perfect clashy combo of a shirt and skirt) with a shawl draped over and a touch of red on your shoes. Scroll ahead for the must-have items to create the best Halloween costume you'll ever wear. Then, check out these makeup tutorials that'll help you complete your Frida transformation.
— Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez