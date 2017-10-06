 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Is What You Need to Create the Easiest Frida Kahlo DIY Halloween Costume

Looking to honor one of your favorite artists and quite possibly the most badass woman to ever step on earth this Oct. 31? You only need a few pieces — some you might already own — to put together the easiest and most stylish take on Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

The basics for this DIY costume: flowers in your hair and lots of colorful jewelry, including tassel earrings and chunky beaded necklaces, paired with a boho maxi dress (or the perfect clashy combo of a shirt and skirt) with a shawl draped over and a touch of red on your shoes. Scroll ahead for the must-have items to create the best Halloween costume you'll ever wear. Then, check out these makeup tutorials that'll help you complete your Frida transformation.

Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez

Related
13 Halloween Costumes Latinas Who Grew Up in the '90s and Early 2000s Will Love

Party City's Flower Crown Headband
$10
Buy Now
Red Rose Flower Crown Headband
$15
Buy Now
Claire's Rosy Red Oversized Flower Crown Headwrap
$15
Buy Now
Peralta Project Frida Con Rolo Tee
$45
Buy Now
Devinepaintings Frida Kahlo T-Shirt
$24
Buy Now
Paola Gonzalez Frida Kahlo Tee
$24
Buy Now
Art7decor Frida Kahlo Portrait II Tee
$24
Buy Now
Natura Picta Frida Kahlo Hand Drawn T-Shirt
$22
Buy Now
The Flower Crown
Party City's Flower Crown Headband ($10)
Red Rose Flower Crown Headband ($15)
Claire's Rosy Red Oversized Flower Crown Headwrap ($15)
The Jewelry
Lulu Frost Multicolor Chandelier Earrings ($75)
Aris by Treska Tassle Hoop Earrings ($4, originally $14)
French Connection Delicate Linear Fringe Earrings ($23, originally $38)
Betsey Johnson Colorful Evil Eye and Fringe Earrings ($26, originally $38)
The Shawl
BHLDN Rue Pashmina Wrap ($48)
H&M Large Shawl ($13, originally $25)
The Necklace
Grand Bauble Necklace Set ($18, originally $24)
Malibu Beaded Necklace ($48)
Amrita Singh Bib Necklace ($35, originally $75)
The Clothing
Ariat Iwer Sleeveless Shirt ($14, originally $47)
Tatum Peasant Top ($116, originally $178)
Ganni Glenmore Paneled Floral-Print Satin Maxi Skirt ($280)
By Walid Nadine Floral-Print Silk Maxi Skirt ($426, originally $1,182)
ASOS Wrap Maxi Shirt in Floral Print ($56)
Lotus Maxi Skirt ($160)
Polo Ralph Lauren Camron Floral Wrap Dress ($299, originally $398)
Scarlett & Jo Hankerchief Floral Dress ($117)
Fraiche by J Floral Maxi Dress ($128)
Chetta B Floral Maxi Dress ($90, originally $128)
The Shoes
Old Navy Classic Ballet Flat For Women ($16, originally $20)
Sam Edelman Felicia Flat ($100)
7
more images
Start Slideshow
Halloween Diy CostumesEasy Halloween CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenLatina LivingDIY CostumesFrida KahloHalloween CostumesGet The LookHalloweenShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Peralta Project Frida Con Rolo Tee
from
$45
Devinepaintings Frida Kahlo T-Shirt
from
$24
Paola Gonzalez Frida Kahlo Tee
from
$24
Art7decor Frida Kahlo Portrait II Tee
from
$24
Natura Picta Frida Kahlo Hand Drawn T-Shirt
from
$22
Shop More
3J Workshop Longsleeve Tops SHOP MORE
3J Workshop
3JWORKSHOP Blouses
from yoox.com
$85$56
3J Workshop
Serena Peplum Shirt
from shoptiques.com
$177.95$115.50
3J Workshop
Renee High/low Top
from shoptiques.com
$177.95$115.50
3J Workshop
Lorne Shirred Top
from shoptiques.com
$177.95$115.50
3J Workshop
Helen Peasant Top
from shoptiques.com
$189.95
Lulu Frost Earrings SHOP MORE
Lulu Frost
Future Resin & Crystal Drop Earrings
from TheRealReal
$175$131.25
Lulu Frost
Crystal Earrings
from TheRealReal
$95
Lulu Frost
Aurora Earrings
from TheRealReal
$95
Lulu Frost
Wisteria Drop Earrings
from TheRealReal
$95
Lulu Frost
Multicolor Chandelier Earrings
from TheRealReal
$75
Nicholas Kirkwood Flats SHOP MORE
Nicholas Kirkwood
Beya grained-leather loafers
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$475$285
Nicholas Kirkwood
Beya grained-leather loafers
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$475$285
Nicholas Kirkwood
Casati pearl-heeled leather loafers
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$695$417
Nicholas Kirkwood
Botalatto metallic leather loafers
from mytheresa
$475$332
Nicholas Kirkwood
Beya Textured-leather Point-toe Flats - Pastel pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$475
Lulu Frost Earrings AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Accessories
7 Wedding Accessories Every Bride Should Consider
by Samantha Sutton
Holiday Fashion
40 Pieces of Jewelry Every Girl Will Love
by Samantha Sutton
Holiday Fashion
Just Chill: 16 Pieces For a Casual-Glam NYE Celebration
by Chi Chau
Holiday Fashion
Shop Your Socks Off: Over 250 Great Gifts For Everyone on Your List!
by Brittney Stephens
JCPenney Earrings AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Living
70 Gifts For the Cat-Lover in Your Life — All Under $25
by Hedy Phillips
Holiday
30 Cute Gifts For Girls Who Love Owls
by Macy Cate Williams
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Loved This Dress So Much, She Bought It Twice
by Sarah Wasilak
Halloween
13 Halloween Costumes For Girl Groups With Crazy-Good Style
by Sarah Wasilak
Betsey Johnson Earrings AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping Guide
This Is Hands Down the Easiest Way to Dress Up For Halloween
by Rebecca Brown
Holiday
42 Cute Gifts For the Ultimate Dog-Lover
by Macy Cate Williams
Cats
25 Gifts For Cat-Lovers Under $25
by Samantha Netkin paid for by Meow Mix
Celebrity Style
This Everyday Accessory Slowly Yet Surely Took Over 2016
by Samantha Sutton
Vince Camuto Scarves & Wraps AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Pregnancy
34 Thoughtful Gifts For Women Going Through IVF
by Lauren Levy
Holiday Fashion
28 Stocking Stuffers Every Fashion Girl Will Want on Her Wish List (All Under $50)
by Marina Liao
Angelina Jolie
The Perfect Fashion Gift For Every Angelina Jolie Fan You Know
by Sarah Wasilak
Kid Shopping
33 Hot Holiday Gifts to Thank Your Beloved Babysitter or Nanny
by Lauren Levy
Lulu Frost Earrings AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
amandathompsonbowlds
ashleynii
thesteelemaiden
nicolesopp
Nicholas Kirkwood Flats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
obsessions_now
aliciancook
beestyleblog
lehoarder
ModCloth Necklaces AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
noellabb
thepreppursuit
vandifair
vandifair
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds