20 Artistic Frida Kahlo Makeup Tutorials Worth Trying This Halloween

Frida Kahlo is one of the most recognizable faces in Latin culture. Even 62 years after her death, the Mexican artist turned icon continues to inspire generations of people all over the world, especially when Halloween rolls around. Who wouldn't want to channel her unconventional beauty?

Defined by those signature features — bold brows, flushed cheeks, red lips, and a dainty flower crown — Frida's is a look anyone yearning to pay homage to her Tehuana style can achieve. If you're feeling skeptical, YouTube has plenty of easy-to-follow tutorials that will help you morph into Frida in no time. Keep scrolling to discover 20 looks worth re-creating, then admire even more costumes inspired by Frida.