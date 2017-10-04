 Skip Nav
Sofia Vergara
What Being Latino Means to Me: It's Like We're the Same, But Different, But Still the Same
Viral Videos
All the Times Selena Gomez Has Been a Victim of Ellen DeGeneres's Scares
Jennifer Lopez
Next Time You Think of the Star With the Best Street Style, You'll Think of J Lo
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 Artistic Frida Kahlo Makeup Tutorials Worth Trying This Halloween

Frida Kahlo is one of the most recognizable faces in Latin culture. Even 62 years after her death, the Mexican artist turned icon continues to inspire generations of people all over the world, especially when Halloween rolls around. Who wouldn't want to channel her unconventional beauty?

Defined by those signature features — bold brows, flushed cheeks, red lips, and a dainty flower crown — Frida's is a look anyone yearning to pay homage to her Tehuana style can achieve. If you're feeling skeptical, YouTube has plenty of easy-to-follow tutorials that will help you morph into Frida in no time. Keep scrolling to discover 20 looks worth re-creating, then admire even more costumes inspired by Frida.

Related
The Best Latin-Inspired Halloween Makeup Tutorials Make the Perfect Last-Minute Costume

From Olympia Contopidis
From Anastasia Andiana
From Mareya Ketchum
From Anna Vanessa
From JustLiveAlicia
From Paulettee
From Mariana Quiperz
From Beauty ES Balance
From mirellabellebeauty
From Bailey Russell
From LaMadelynn
From Erikita en Pink
From merMADE by dapperfish
From Alteregoschannel
From Rachael Dobbins
From SunKissAlba
From VFashionland
From StayWoo
From xoMarissaNicole
From MiAmor.com
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Makeup IdeasHalloween Diy CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenLatina BeautyHalloween BeautyMakeup TutorialsFrida KahloHalloween CostumesYouTubeHalloweenMakeup
Makeup Tutorials
10 Pokémon-Inspired Makeup Tutorials Worth Trying This Halloween
by Emily Orofino
Anastasia Beverly Hills Holiday Launches 2017
Holiday Beauty
by Alaina Demopoulos
Zumba Workout Videos to Latin Songs of 2017
Music
20 Zumba Videos to the Hottest Latinx Songs of 2017
by Celia Fernandez
Best Black Lipsticks
Halloween
The 7 Best Black Lipsticks to Match Your Cold, Dark Soul
by Macy Cate Williams
Patrick Starrr Men in Makeup
Beauty Video
Patrick Starrr on Men in Makeup: "It's a New Form of Masculinity"
by Kirbie Johnson
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds