 Skip Nav
Fast and Easy
50 Easy Latin Recipes You Can Whip Up in a Pinch
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Dad Has Been by Her Side For All of Her Biggest Accomplishments
Humor
12 Flamin' Hot Cheetos Memes You'll Understand Perhaps a Little Too Well
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Mexican Recipes to Mark Día de los Muertos

Although Día de los Muertos is a religious celebration in Mexico, there's plenty of food on the day (which in some places is actually celebrated for weeks on end). As tradition often says, when the souls of your loved ones return for the night, you better have something good waiting for them to enjoy. In that spirit, we've rounded up 15 festive and delicious recipes, from crafty sugar skulls to traditional Mexican dishes.

Related
The Meaning Behind Day of the Dead Sugar Skulls

Sugar Skull Cookies
Sugar Skull Candy Tray
Pan de Muerto
Pabassinas
Champurrado
Marigold Muerte Cocktail
Elotes
Horchata
Pumpkin Tamales
Pumpkin Empanadas
Arroz con Leche
Atole de Vanilla
Calaveras
Mole Negro
Pozole Verde
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina LivingLatina FoodDay Of The DeadDia De Los MuertosMexicanRecipes
Original Recipes
Grab a Forkful of Happiness by Making This Garlicky Spaghetti Immediately
by Erin Cullum
The Most Convenient Way to Make Lasagna, According to Martha Stewart
Dinner
by Sara Cagle
Best Blue Apron Recipes
Dinner
These Are the Top 15 Fan-Favorite Recipes From Blue Apron
by Anna Monette Roberts
Gordon Ramsay's Scrambled Eggs Recipe With Pictures
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs
by Anna Monette Roberts
Spiralizer Review
Food Reviews
Are Spiralized Veggies Actually Worth the Hype?
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds