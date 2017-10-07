15 Mexican Recipes to Mark Día de los Muertos

Although Día de los Muertos is a religious celebration in Mexico, there's plenty of food on the day (which in some places is actually celebrated for weeks on end). As tradition often says, when the souls of your loved ones return for the night, you better have something good waiting for them to enjoy. In that spirit, we've rounded up 15 festive and delicious recipes, from crafty sugar skulls to traditional Mexican dishes.





