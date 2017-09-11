90+ of Demi Lovato's Drop-Dead Gorgeous Outfits Throughout the Years

Before you dive into this pool of Demi Lovato sexiness, grab a glass of water, because the outfits she has worn through the years will have you needing one. The 25-year-old has worked hard to get her body where she wants it to be, and it shows. Her music and music videos continue to get sexier and sexier, so naturally her style has to follow suit. Whether she's getting in on the naked dress trend like Jennifer Lopez or she's rocking crop tops or lace shirts with her bra peeking through, Demi continues to leave everyone speechless every time she walks onto a red carpet.