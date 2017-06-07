Demi Lovato Throwback Instagram Photo June 2017
Demi Lovato Has Been a Rock Star Since Day 1 and She Has the Photo to Prove It
In case you forgot, Demi Lovato has been working on her music and acting career since she was 10 years old, appearing on Barney & Friends with then BFF Selena Gomez. The "Confident" singer knew even back then she was meant to be a star. How do we know? Because she oozed confidence in one of her first demos.
Demi posted a photo on Instagram where she re-created a cute pose featured in an old CD. In the picture, a young Demi wears black jeans and a white tank top under a chambray shirt, and makes a pouty face while she holds her tiny sunglasses. Twenty-year-old Demi expertly copies the pose, coincidentally wearing a very similar outfit.