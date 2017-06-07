 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Demi Lovato Has Been a Rock Star Since Day 1 and She Has the Photo to Prove It
DIY Beauty
25 Frida Kahlo Nail Art Ideas That Are a Work of Art
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Dress Is Rock Party on 1 Side, Ethereal Angel on the Other
Movie Trailers
The Trailer For Disney and Pixar's Day of the Dead Movie Is Finally Here

Demi Lovato Throwback Instagram Photo June 2017

Demi Lovato Has Been a Rock Star Since Day 1 and She Has the Photo to Prove It

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

In case you forgot, Demi Lovato has been working on her music and acting career since she was 10 years old, appearing on Barney & Friends with then BFF Selena Gomez. The "Confident" singer knew even back then she was meant to be a star. How do we know? Because she oozed confidence in one of her first demos.

Demi posted a photo on Instagram where she re-created a cute pose featured in an old CD. In the picture, a young Demi wears black jeans and a white tank top under a chambray shirt, and makes a pouty face while she holds her tiny sunglasses. Twenty-year-old Demi expertly copies the pose, coincidentally wearing a very similar outfit.

Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsThrowback ThursdayNostalgiaDemi Lovato
Join The Conversation
Latina Celebrity
by Celia Fernandez
Demi Lovato Calls Out Mystery Bully on Twitter
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Calls Out Mystery Bully on Twitter
by Chinea Rodriguez
Selena Singing in Don Juan DeMarco | Video
Nostalgia
We Bet You Probably Forgot That Selena Was in This Johnny Depp Movie
by Macy Daniela Martin
Who Has Demi Lovato Dated?
Demi Lovato
A Look Back at Demi Lovato's Dating History
by Celia Fernandez
Demi Lovato Fitness Inspiration
Demi Lovato
23 of Demi Lovato's Most Body-Positive and Confident Workout Pictures
by Macy Daniela Martin
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds