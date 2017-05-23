Look Back at Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's Most Loving Moments

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato might not be as close as they used to be back in their Barney & Friends days — hey, people grow apart! — but that doesn't mean the childhood friends don't go back to that sweet spot in their relationship when they see each other. No matter how many breakups and growing pains are between now and their first TV show together, Selena and Demi will be friends forever — we hope!

From their YouTube vlogs to red carpets to Demi's goofy Instagram photo of one of their most recent reunions, keep scrolling to see the sweetest moments in their friendship, then check out Selena's sexiest Instagrams.