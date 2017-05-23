 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Look Back at Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's Most Loving Moments
Queen Letizia
From Her Engagement to 2017, This Is Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution
Viral Videos
All the Times Selena Gomez Has Been a Victim of Ellen DeGeneres's Scares
Healthy Living Tips
8 At-Home Remedies Your Grandma Swears by That Actually Work
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 20  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Look Back at Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's Most Loving Moments

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato might not be as close as they used to be back in their Barney & Friends days — hey, people grow apart! — but that doesn't mean the childhood friends don't go back to that sweet spot in their relationship when they see each other. No matter how many breakups and growing pains are between now and their first TV show together, Selena and Demi will be friends forever — we hope!

From their YouTube vlogs to red carpets to Demi's goofy Instagram photo of one of their most recent reunions, keep scrolling to see the sweetest moments in their friendship, then check out Selena's sexiest Instagrams.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsNostalgiaDemi LovatoSelena GomezFriendship
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Selena Gomez
It Might Be Spring, but You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits
by Vivian Nunez
Selena Gomez Sexiest Instagram Pictures
Selena Gomez
56 Times Selena Gomez Was Super Sexy and She Knew It
by Alessandra Foresto
Things to Do in Lima
Travel
by Alessandra Foresto
Nostalgia
14 Disney Classics Being Rebooted Into Live-Action Movies
by Quinn Keaney
Alessandra Ambrosio's Maxi Dresses
Alessandra Ambrosio
by Alessandra Foresto
William Levy Takes His Daughter to a Dance May 2017
Celebrity Kids
by Alessandra Foresto
Adriana Lima at the Cannes Film Festival May 2017
Adriana Lima
by Celia Fernandez
Celebrity Birth Year Tattoos
Beauty Trends
by Perri Konecky
Historical Versions of Disney Princesses by Claire Hummel
Nostalgia
These Historically Accurate Disney Princesses Are STUNNING
by Annie Gabillet
Mario Lopez and His Kids in Matching Outfits May 2017
Mario Lopez
by Celia Fernandez
Cactus Shopping Ideas
Latina Living
by Alessandra Foresto
Eva Longoria Wide Leg Pants at Cannes Film Festival 2017
Eva Longoria
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds