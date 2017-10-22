 Skip Nav
Halloween
85 Halloween Costumes You Can DIY Without Going Broke
Queen Letizia
14 Queen Letizia Halloween Costume Ideas Every Royal Fan Will Love
Makeup Tutorials
Watch Nicole Guerriero Transform Herself Into the Ultimate Galaxy Princess For Halloween
15 Desserts Shaped Like Sugar Skulls to Mark Day of the Dead

You know one of the most popular traditions for Día de los Muertos is preparing homemade sugar skulls to set on altars for loved ones who have passed away. But through the years, the symbol has expanded to other sweets that are not given as ofrendas but enjoyed with family. These 15 deliciously sweet recipes, from cake pops to sugar cookies, are perfect for the day of remembrance.

Easy Sugar Skulls
Frosted Cookies
Candy Party Tray
Chocolate Skulls
Red Velvet Skull Cakes
Cheese Skulls
Strawberry Chocolate Calaveras
Skull Pizza
Sugar Skull Cupcakes
Cookie Pops
Mini Confetti Cakes
Caramel Apples
Brownies
White Chocolate Pear Skulls
Chocolates
