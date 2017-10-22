15 Desserts Shaped Like Sugar Skulls to Mark Day of the Dead

You know one of the most popular traditions for Día de los Muertos is preparing homemade sugar skulls to set on altars for loved ones who have passed away. But through the years, the symbol has expanded to other sweets that are not given as ofrendas but enjoyed with family. These 15 deliciously sweet recipes, from cake pops to sugar cookies, are perfect for the day of remembrance.



