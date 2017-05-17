 Skip Nav
This Disneyland Dessert Has Tajín, Chamoy, and Everything Dreams Are Made Of

If we had to close our eyes and imagine the perfect dessert, it would be pretty damn close to the mango bar from Disney California Adventure. Decked out in Tajín seasoning and chamoy sauce shaped like a Mickey Mouse silhouette, the frozen treat is more proof that Disneyland is absolutely killing it in the snack department lately. (Case in point: deep-fried elote.)

The mango bar is supposedly back by popular demand for a limited time, and the Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream menu lists the frozen snack at just under $6. So if you're tempted by the droolworthy photos of the mango sorbet treat ahead, be sure to head to California Adventure before it's gone!

