This Is How Selena's Brother and Sister Continue to Keep Her Legacy Alive

Selena Quitanilla had a big and close knit family who played a big role in her rise to fame. The Tejana singer was the youngest of three siblings. She had a protective older brother and sister that were beside her throughout her entire career: A.B. Quintanilla, III was born on December 13, 1963, while Selena's older sister, Suzette Quintanilla, was born on June 29, 1967.

The three were pretty inseparable from the beginning. When the three Quintanilla children were pretty young, their father, A.B. Quintanilla Jr., had them put on their performing shoes at the family's restaurant in Lake Jackson, TX, PapaGayos, where they performed for diners every night, before the restaurant was forced to close in the early 1980s. Selena, Suzette and A.B., under the management of their father, went on to become Selena y Los Dinos. The late Tejana was the lead singer, A.B. played the guitar, and Suzette played the drums. The trio went on to tour with Selena at the front of the band, and were even playing by her side during her last concert in 1995 at the Houston Astrodome.

In an interview with POPSUGAR, Suzette openly spoke about all of the fond memories she has of riding the tour bus with Selena. "That was our most time spent together. We spent more time in the bus than we did at home," Suzette said. "Late nights after the gigs, she would wipe off her makeup, she would eat something, and then she would come and crawl in our bunk and we would just talk. About her makeup line, her dreams, her being a mother, her being married to Chris — just about life, what families and what sisters normally do. That for me was my special moment."

The Quintanilla family continues to keep Selena's legacy alive. Whether it's her sister spearheading the MAC x Selena collection that came out in October, 2016, or the whole brood, including Selena's widow Chris Perez, coming together to perform alongside Jennifer Lopez at the 2015 Billboard Latin Awards, Selena's siblings are doing their part to honor Selena.