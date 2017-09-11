 Skip Nav
What Was Selena's First Song?

Selena Was Just 12 Years Old When She Recorded Her First Song

While "Como la Flor" was Selena's first hit, "Se Acabó Aquel Amor" was reportedly the first original song the Tejano singer recorded and released in 1983, before she was a household name. In fact, Selena was just 12 years old when it all happened, just three years after she became the lead singer of Selena y Los Dinos when she was 9.

The song was produced by Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., and her older brother, A.B. Quintanilla III. The single was part of her debut album Selena y Los Dinos, which was released under an independent studio label in South Texas. The full album featured 10 songs only, four of which were released as singles.

After Selena's untimely death, the album was rereleased under the name Mis Primeras Grabaciones in 1995 and included in the movie Selena.
Latina EntertainmentLatina CelebrityCelebrity FactsThe '90sSelenaNostalgiaMusic
