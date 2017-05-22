25 Empowering Books Every Strong, Badass Latina Boss Lady Should Read

We are strong Latinas, hear us roar! Some of the most inspiring insight into empowerment, womanhood, and strength comes from the pages of authors like Esmeralda Santiago, Isabel Allende, Julia Alvarez, and many, many more. Whether the authors are Latina, black, white, purple, yellow, or somewhere in between, these 25 reads by female authors will have you feeling proud to be a woman and Latina — and maybe even push you to finally lean in. Keep scrolling to see our picks, then check out 10 powerful quotes you'll want to Pin immediately.