30 Casseroles That'll Make Cooking Dinner a Little Easier
Latina Living
14 Everyday Struggles of Bilingual People
Humor
12 Flamin' Hot Cheetos Memes You'll Understand Perhaps a Little Too Well
0
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Are Still Going Strong After 16 Years

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have been dating since 2001. The two met when Anna was featured in Enrique's music video for "Escape" in the same year.

The couple briefly separated in 2013 but got back together and have been going strong ever since. They have settled down in Miami and despite the split rumors, Anna and Enrique continue to do their own thing and stay quiet about their relationship, which is probably one of the secrets to how they have been together for so long. She's a badass former professional tennis player, he has the voice of an angel, and together they make the couple of our dreams. It also doesn't hurt that both of them are smoking hot (cue the fan we need to cool us down). They are adorable, and whenever we see them out and about, our hearts skip a beat.

