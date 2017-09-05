9 DIY Cheap and Original Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera Halloween Costumes

Mexican painter Frida Kahlo would have turned 110 years old this year, and over a century after her death, she's still a timeless and widely recognized icon. It's no surprise then that the world-renowned artist is a popular pick to channel with a DIY Halloween costume year after year, and lucky for you, the costume doesn't have to be a solo affair.

This Halloween, take it up a notch and enlist your significant other or friend to be the Diego Rivera to your Frida Kahlo. Here are nine beyond easy ways to honor these two artists.

