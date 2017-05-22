 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
17 Things You Didn't Know About Feminist Icon Frida Kahlo
Spring
Celebrate Your Love For Avocado With 35+ Amazing Recipes
Gisele Bündchen
26 Times Gisele Bündchen's Instagram Feed Gave Us Serious Wanderlust
Recipes
6 Crazy-Good Avocado Smoothie Recipes That'll Kick-Start Your Healthy Day

Frida Kahlo Facts

17 Things You Didn't Know About Feminist Icon Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo is undoubtedly a Latina icon. The Mexican surrealist painter is well known around the world for her stunning autobiographical art, including heart-wrenching paintings depicting her physical ailments, miscarriages, and identity struggles. You know her as a revolutionary, one of the first women to fully express herself through art, a feminist putting women's issues at the forefront of her work. But while Frida's impact and reach seems to grow by the minute — there's now a beauty line inspired by her at CVS and even an amazing action figure — there is more to Frida you should know. Straight ahead find 17 interesting tidbits about your idol.

Related
25 Frida Kahlo Nail Art Ideas That Are a Work of Art

  1. Her full name was a little longer: Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo y Calderón.
  2. She was born at La Caza Azul in Mexico City on July 6, 1907, the same place where she passed away on July 13, 1954.
  3. Her father was a German photographer.
  4. She had three sisters: Matilde, Adriana, and Cristina.
  5. When she was 6, she contracted polio.
  6. On September 17, 1925, while on a bus with her then boyfriend Alejandro Gómez Arias, she was in an accident. A steel pole went through her hip and she was left with multiple broken bones, including her pelvis, ribs, spinal column, and collarbone.
  7. She started painting in 1925 after the accident.
  8. Frida was part of the Young Communist League and the Mexican Communist Party.
  9. Mexican painter Diego Rivera, 20 years older than Frida, left his second wife for her and the two married in 1929.
  10. Frida's parents called the couple "the elephant and the dove."

  11. Frida lived in San Francisco for a year, while Diego worked on a project.
  12. When Soviet communist Leon Trotsky moved to Mexico with political asylum, he stayed with Frida and Diego at La Casa Azul.
  13. While living in Paris in 1939, she befriended Pablo Picasso.
  14. Though Frida and Diego were supportive of each other's art, their fights and Diego's infidelity (including an affair with Frida's sister, Cristina) led to their divorce in 1939. One year later, they remarried, though they led pretty separate lives from then on.
  15. In 1950, she spent nine months in the hospital because of gangrene on her left foot.
  16. Three years later, while bed-ridden, she took an ambulance to one of her exhibits. She spent the night in a four-poster bed in the middle of the gallery.
  17. Sadly, her physical pain led Frida to depression and suicidal thoughts. It is rumored her death was a suicide, though official word says the cause of death was pulmonary embolism.
Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Things To KnowLatina LivingFrida KahloMexicanArt
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Vanessa Hudgens
by Lauren Levinson
Frida Kahlo Eye Makeup Art
Art
A Makeup Artist's Frida Kahlo Eye Shadow Art Is a Freaking Masterpiece
by Kelsey Garcia
Frida Kahlo Action Figure Kickstarter
Latina Living
This Frida Kahlo Action Figure Is Everything Your Inner Child Wanted
by Celia Fernandez
Bella Thorne
8 Times Bella Thorne Was Famously in Love
by Celia Fernandez
TV Shows Like The Handmaid's Tale
The Handmaid's Tale
by Maggie Pehanick
Marrying Your Partner With No In-Laws
Relationships
by Caitlin Hacker
Lea Michele Hair and Makeup 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Lea Michele
by Lauren Levinson
Frida Kahlo Nail Art Ideas
DIY Beauty
25 Frida Kahlo Nail Art Ideas That Are a Work of Art
by Celia Fernandez
Oscar Isaac Facts
Oscar Isaac
12 Things You Must Know About the Drop-Dead-Gorgeous Oscar Isaac
by Macy Daniela Martin
Sexy Max Minghella Pictures
The Handmaid's Tale
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Selena Gomez Facts Quiz
Selena Gomez
A Selena Gomez Quiz That Will Stump Even the Biggest Selenator
by Vivian Nunez
Beauty Biography of Frida Kahlo
Frida Kahlo
Bella Donna: Frida Kahlo
by Beauty
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds