This Frida Kahlo Action Figure Is Everything Your Inner Child Wanted

A Frida Kahlo action figure is coming soon thanks to Today Is Art Day, and we're not freaking out or anything. Frida's action figure features her signature unibrow and a floral crown that actually smells like "wild roses." It also has a tiny monkey on her back (Frida had two as pets) and a detachable surrealist heart just like the ones she would paint in her portraits.

Today Is Art Day partnered up with the Frida Kahlo Corporation to create the figurines. The social media-based brand is releasing Frida's doll as part of their Art History Heroes Collection and launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise the money to make it a reality — they've already surpassed their goal!

"We're dedicated to educating, sharing, and preserving Frida Kahlo's art, image, and legacy. This Frida Kahlo action figure project aligns with our mission and so we choose to support it," Beatriz Alvarado, head of international affairs at the Frida Kahlo Corporation, stated in a press release. Keep scrolling to see more photos of the figure, then donate $30 to get your very own.