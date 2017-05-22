 Skip Nav
26 Times Gisele Bündchen's Instagram Feed Gave Us Serious Wanderlust

We wish we were Gisele Bündchen's travel buddy. The supermodel has visited the most beautiful locations in the world — both for photo shoots and vacations with her adorable family — and every time she posts a photo of her travels on her Instagram, we get a serious itch to drop everything, spend all our money on an around-the-world ticket, and pack our bags.

There's no doubt the Brazilian supermodel prefers the beach (where she can best show off her insane bikini body), but she really is up for anything that involves jumping on a plane and going to a remote location. And though we're jealous, we're also thankful for her travel log on Instagram, full of gorgeous pictures with no one else in sight — no crowded resorts or touristy locations for her — that make us jot down dream locations and wanderlust hard. Keep scrolling to see all the times Gisele's travels, from the mountains to the Caribbean, made us long for a trip.

Gisele Bündchen
