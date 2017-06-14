 Skip Nav
5 Steps to Packing the Perfect Carry-On Suitcase
Queen Letizia
From Her Engagement to 2017, This Is Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution
Latina Living
We Are Not Saying This Lightly: This Is the Selena Quintanilla Tee You Need
Babies
15 Beach-Inspired Spanish Baby Names That'll Perfectly Suit Your Summer Girl
5 Steps to Packing the Perfect Carry-On Suitcase

Stylist Irma Martinez, who has worked with celebrities like Thalia, Sofia Vergara, Daisy Fuentes, and Eva Longoria, shares her most useful fashion secrets with POPSUGAR Latina.

As a businesswoman, I travel quite often. And with years of experience hopping on and off planes, I've mastered the art of carry-on packing for one main reason: airlines have lost my luggage on more than one occasion, leading me to learn — the hard way, unfortunately — that the last thing I want is to arrive at my destination with nothing to wear, then waste the first few days there fighting with an airline trying to get it back.

After a few of those unpleasant experiences, whether I'm traveling for a meeting, a vacation, or a personal matter, I always travel only with a carry-on. My suitcase will never get lost again, and there's the added benefit of never having to wait by crowded baggage carousels! Don't get me wrong. It's a challenge for sure, but I'm sharing my tips here so you can be an expert packer, too. You won't have to sacrifice style, I promise!

10 Incredible Cities in Latin America You Have to See Before You Die

Organization
Desi Perkin's Makeup Storage Is Something You Have to See to Believe
by Celia Fernandez
London Travel Tips
Travel
Fun Things to Do in London to Make You Feel Like You Live There
by Hedy Phillips
How to Live Like a Minimalist
Organization
10 Ways to Start Living Like a Minimalist
by Adrienne Holland
Selena Gomez Airport Style
Selena Gomez
28 Times Selena Gomez's Airport Outfits Were Comfy and Chic
by Alessandra Foresto
Celebrities Carrying Handbags at the Airport
Celebrity Style
by Nikita Ramsinghani
