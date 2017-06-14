5 Steps to Packing the Perfect Carry-On Suitcase

Stylist Irma Martinez, who has worked with celebrities like Thalia, Sofia Vergara, Daisy Fuentes, and Eva Longoria, shares her most useful fashion secrets with POPSUGAR Latina.

As a businesswoman, I travel quite often. And with years of experience hopping on and off planes, I've mastered the art of carry-on packing for one main reason: airlines have lost my luggage on more than one occasion, leading me to learn — the hard way, unfortunately — that the last thing I want is to arrive at my destination with nothing to wear, then waste the first few days there fighting with an airline trying to get it back.

After a few of those unpleasant experiences, whether I'm traveling for a meeting, a vacation, or a personal matter, I always travel only with a carry-on. My suitcase will never get lost again, and there's the added benefit of never having to wait by crowded baggage carousels! Don't get me wrong. It's a challenge for sure, but I'm sharing my tips here so you can be an expert packer, too. You won't have to sacrifice style, I promise!