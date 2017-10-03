 Skip Nav
25 Recipes Featuring Everybody's Favorite Protein: Ground Beef

Sometimes traditional beef is exactly what you need for your hearty dinner to truly hit the spot. The meat doesn't always deserve the bad rep it gets; in fact, it's loaded with protein and available in lean versions. Embrace the amounts of meat you can usually find in Latin recipes by whipping up classics like tacos and burgers and more unique recipes sure to please every carnivore, including soups and casseroles.

Mexican Beef and Zucchini Skillet
Fajita "Nachos" With Avocado Crema
Foil Packet Nachos
Fajita Burgers
Mexican Juicy Lucys
Meatball Chimichurri Sandwiches
Smashburgers With Charred Serrano-Blue Cheese Butter
Beef Burritos
Taco Skillet Dinner
One-Pot Nacho Beef Skillet
Deep-Dish Taco Squares
Cheesy Enchilada Stuffed Peppers
Crock-Pot Mexican Casserole
Crock-Pot Stuffed Peppers
Frito Pie Casserole
Taco Pizza Pie
Slow-Cooker Taco Soup
Beef Tortilla Soup
One-Pot Cheesy Mexican Beef and Rice
Sheet Pan Green Chile Beef Nachos
Slow-Cooker Beef Chili
Taco-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
One-Skillet Totchilada
One-Pot Stuffed Pepper Casserole
Beef Chilaquiles With Pumpkin Jalapeño Salsa
