Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Already Wearing Matching Outfits!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Already Wearing Matching Outfits!

Their romance might be new, but Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are already so connected to each other, they are dressing alike. The Puerto Rican singer and Dominican former baseball player stepped out for a meal in New York City on a rainy day wearing matching beige looks.

Wearing a wool midlength coat with a popped collar over a long-sleeved dress featuring a butterfly print and sporting one of her favorite Christian Louboutin leather structured bags, J Lo balanced on her superhigh hunter-green stilettos while holding on to A Rod's arm, while he wore a Spring-ready Tom Ford suit and suede shoes. Honestly, could they look more like Hollywood royalty together?

But that's not the only time the pair has coordinated their looks. They've also stepped out in matching monochrome jean outfits in shades of blue (see what we did there?) and gray, outfits with pastel touches, and all-black chic looks. They are so in sync, you guys. Look ahead to see more photos of their outings.

