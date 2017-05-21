Your New Street Style Star: Jennifer Lopez's Shades of Blue Character

Jennifer Lopez's TV drama Shades of Blue's second season is ending with a two-hour season finale on May 21, but we will still get plenty of J Lo sightings in character and costume because she's currently filming the third season.

Since before season one premiered, we knew Detective Harlee Santos was going to be stylish as heck. Previews showing her low-maintenance curly, short bob got us excited, and then the first episode aired and we realized how chill yet chic the pieces the character wears are.

It's all about loose jeans and pants, fitted blazers, simple t-shirts, and sensible shoes for this detective who chases the bad guys on the streets of New York City. Her laid-back style is totally attainable and wearable, the total opposite of the skimpy leotards and naked dresses we're used to seeing Jennifer wear in real life. Ahead, find five trends J Lo's character will inspire you to adopt.

— Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez