Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Is Following in Her Mom's Footsteps

Jennifer Lopez blessed the world with a piece (or two) of herself when she gave birth to twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel Muiz. The two look like the perfect combination of their famous mom and their father, Jennifer's ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Jennifer's daughter, in particular, looks exactly like the 48-year-old star, and apparently that's not the only thing she shares with her mom.

When J Lo appeared on Live With Kelly in March 2017, she revealed Emme, who's only 9-years-old, has an interest in fashion and has taken up sewing. "My grandmother was a seamstress, that's what she did for a living, and Emme seems to have her spirit or something. She's taken to sewing. She's been doing it for a couple of years," Jennifer said. We are secretly hoping she releases her own fashion line when she gets older, just like her mom did.

Now that Emme is getting older, we see her coming more and more into her own — at least in all the awesome photos J Lo shares on Instagram, specially the ones where we see how much she adores her mom. You'll see what we mean when you see all of the pictures ahead.