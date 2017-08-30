This Is Hands Down the Most Iconic Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Ever Worn

The year: 2000. The scene: we had just survived Y2K (nothing actually happened), and Latinx singers like Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera were everywhere. Jennifer Lopez was dating Sean "Diddy" Combs, who had just moved on from the name Puff Daddy. Jennifer's song "Waiting For Tonight" was nominated for best dance recording, and the couple decided to attend the Grammy Awards held on Feb. 23, 2000, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. J Lo wore the dress that would forever be etched in every human's memory: that famous palm-leaf-printed, low-cut, chiffon Versace number. Seventeen years later, you can still find us admiring Jennifer's incredible fashion moment. We can't think of any other look that defined the early 2000s more than that dress.



