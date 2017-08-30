 Skip Nav
Swimwear
19 Monokini Swimsuits That Are About to Make This Your Sexiest Summer Yet
Celebrity Beauty
These Makeup-Free Celebrity Selfies Will Inspire You to Bare It All
Tattoos
30 Meaningful Tattoos in Spanish You'll Want Immediately
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Is Hands Down the Most Iconic Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Ever Worn

The year: 2000. The scene: we had just survived Y2K (nothing actually happened), and Latinx singers like Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera were everywhere. Jennifer Lopez was dating Sean "Diddy" Combs, who had just moved on from the name Puff Daddy. Jennifer's song "Waiting For Tonight" was nominated for best dance recording, and the couple decided to attend the Grammy Awards held on Feb. 23, 2000, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. J Lo wore the dress that would forever be etched in every human's memory: that famous palm-leaf-printed, low-cut, chiffon Versace number. Seventeen years later, you can still find us admiring Jennifer's incredible fashion moment. We can't think of any other look that defined the early 2000s more than that dress.

Related
Every Single Naked Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Worn Since 1997

This Is Hands Down the Most Iconic Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Ever Worn
This Is Hands Down the Most Iconic Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Ever Worn
This Is Hands Down the Most Iconic Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Ever Worn
This Is Hands Down the Most Iconic Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Ever Worn
This Is Hands Down the Most Iconic Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Ever Worn
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina FashionLatina CelebrityRed Carpet StyleAward SeasonNostalgiaRed CarpetGrammy AwardsJennifer Lopez
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
by Hilary White
Cleavage Makeup Tips Grammy Awards 2017
Grammy Awards
How Celebrities Used Makeup For Perfect Cleavage on the Grammys Red Carpet
by Lauren Levinson
Leonardo DiCaprio Baby Pictures
Leonardo DiCaprio
You Must See Leonardo DiCaprio's Baby Pictures, For They Are Bohemian Hipster Gold
by Brittney Stephens
VMAs 2017 Red Carpet Dresses
Award Season
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Jennifer Lopez Sexy GIFs
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Sexiest GIFs Would Turn Ice Into a Puddle in 2 Seconds Flat
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds