36 Times Jennifer Lopez's Hair Made Us Want a Makeover

Most of us have probably walked into a hair salon with a picture of Jennifer Lopez as inspiration at least once. Every time Jennifer hits the red carpet, she does something different with her hair, and we can't help but notice. The star uses her hair as an accessory to her look, pulling it up, straightening it down, curling it, and even cutting it at her every whim.

Through the years, J Lo has rocked so many different hairstyles, perfectly accenting whatever sexy outfit she wears. She's worn everything from her signature topknot to supertight curls, and no matter what, we love it.