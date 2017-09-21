 Skip Nav
36 Times Jennifer Lopez's Hair Made Us Want a Makeover

Most of us have probably walked into a hair salon with a picture of Jennifer Lopez as inspiration at least once. Every time Jennifer hits the red carpet, she does something different with her hair, and we can't help but notice. The star uses her hair as an accessory to her look, pulling it up, straightening it down, curling it, and even cutting it at her every whim.

Through the years, J Lo has rocked so many different hairstyles, perfectly accenting whatever sexy outfit she wears. She's worn everything from her signature topknot to supertight curls, and no matter what, we love it.

Pinned Bangs With Loose, Voluminous Curls
A Middle-Part, Low Chignon
Bangs With a Messy Updo
A Bob With a Part to the Side and Bouncy Curls
Supertight Curls
A Sparkly Pin With Loose Curls
Straight and Parted Down the Middle
Long and With Bangs to the Side
A Middle Part With Voluminous Curls
A Ballerina Bun
A Half-Up, Half-Down Updo With Messy Waves
A Pouff
Curled Bangs With an Updo
Swept to the Side With Old Hollywood Curls
A Middle Part With Bangs Sweeping the Face
A Ponytail With Messy Waves
A Half-Up, Half-Down Updo With Curled Ends
A Middle Part With Loose Waves
A Side Part With Long, Loose Curls
Slicked Back
A Bob With Tight Curls
A Middle Part With Blonde Ends
A Braided Topknot
A Half-Up Bun With Curled Ends
A Messy High Ponytail
Long and Straight With a Middle Part
A Lob With Waves
A Bob With Bangs Swept to the Side
Sleek Ponytail
A Lob With Loose Waves
A High, Wavy Ponytail
