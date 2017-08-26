55 of Jennifer Lopez's Most Jaw-Dropping Outfits Through the Years

Grab a fan and a cold beverage because you're about to see a lot of Jennifer Lopez's crazy-strong abs, toned legs, and, ahem, cleavage. The singer, actress, and producer's name is basically synonymous with the word hot, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that she's given us a fair share of revealing and sexy outfits through the past 20 years in the spotlight. Of course, there are the naked dresses (including that original Versace down-to-here Grammys dress) and '90s crop tops and low-rise pants, but there are plenty of miniskirts and backless looks as well. Keep reading to see them all.

