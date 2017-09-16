Jennifer Lopez's Versace Dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards
Jennifer Lopez Wasn't the First One to Wear That Green Versace Dress on the Red Carpet
The night of Feb. 23, 2000, didn't mark Jennifer Lopez's first Grammy Awards appearance, but if you ask anyone on this planet to mention their first memory of J Lo at the award show, they will most likely bring up the green Versace dress she was wearing that night. It's hard to get that low-cut, palm-printed dress out of your mind if you've ever seen it (and we all have). It not only marked the birth of the naked dress, but it also solidified Jennifer's position as a true fashion star, unafraid to take risks.
If you're still as obsessed with Jennifer's gown as the fashion world is, you'll be surprised to learn that she wasn't the first one to wear it. Find out who walked the red carpet in the dress before J Lo and eight other interesting facts about the dress.
- Model Amber Valletta wore the dress on the runway for Donatella Versace's Spring 2000 show in Milan. Later, she appeared in the brand's ad campaign wearing the same piece.
- The dress was made of silk chiffon and featured a citrine brooch below Jennifer's belly button that held the whole thing together — with the help of lots of double-sided tape, of course.
- The singer wasn't the first star to wear the Versace number on the red carpet; it was actually one of the Spice Girls. Just a month before J Lo's big night, Geri Halliwell, or Ginger Spice, wore the dress with long blond extensions to the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes. The designer also wore the gown at the 1999 Met Gala.
- While presenting the first award of the night at the Grammys, David Duchovny from The X-Files said: "Well, Jennifer, this is the first time in five or six years that I'm sure that nobody is looking at me."
- J Lo told Entertainment Tonight that she didn't know the dress was going to be such a big deal. "I just remember walking onto the red carpet, I was with Puffy . . . I walked on [the carpet and] I felt like, an energy. Like everything started stirring. It was a weird feeling. I was like, 'What's happening?' And my dress was happening and I didn't know it."
- The dress is normally in Jennifer's closet (and once ended up being displayed by her housekeeper on a mannequin), but the singer allowed New York City's Neiman Marcus to display it in its windows to promote the launch of her Giuseppe Zanotti shoe line
- At a concert in her hometown, the Bronx, in 2014, Jennifer wore a leotard version of the dress.
- Jennifer gave her famous dress a nod at the 2017 Grammy Awards, saying: "I will never forget my first Grammy nomination or the dress I wore that night . . . But this night is not about dresses or even awards." We will never forget it either, Jennifer.
- Google created Google Images because of this dress. "At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen. But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born," said Eric Schmidt, the executive chairman of Google.
