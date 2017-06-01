 Skip Nav
Jennifer Lopez Embodies the Flamenco Emoji For the World of Dance Premiere

Jennifer Lopez World of Dance Outfits

Jennifer Lopez Embodies the Flamenco Emoji For the World of Dance Premiere

Jennifer Lopez channeled her inner flamenco dancer emoji for the premiere of her new NBC show World of Dance. The judge wore a red Valentino dress with a superlow V-neck and sheer detailing, but while gorgeous, the neckline wasn't even the best part. J Lo posed for the cameras holding up her pleated skirt, spread out into a web, and our jaws dropped so low we had to physically pick them up.

Her look was full of surprises: her hairstyle also featured a small detail you won't notice unless you look really close. Jennifer had small braids that adorned her hair and came together at the topknot. She paired everything with red lipstick and H.Stern jewels. Keep scrolling to see her outfit in its full scale.

