6/01/17 6/01/17 POPSUGAR Latina Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez World of Dance Outfits Jennifer Lopez Embodies the Flamenco Emoji For the World of Dance Premiere June 1, 2017 by Celia Fernandez 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Jennifer Lopez channeled her inner flamenco dancer emoji for the premiere of her new NBC show World of Dance. The judge wore a red Valentino dress with a superlow V-neck and sheer detailing, but while gorgeous, the neckline wasn't even the best part. J Lo posed for the cameras holding up her pleated skirt, spread out into a web, and our jaws dropped so low we had to physically pick them up. Her look was full of surprises: her hairstyle also featured a small detail you won't notice unless you look really close. Jennifer had small braids that adorned her hair and came together at the topknot. She paired everything with red lipstick and H.Stern jewels. Keep scrolling to see her outfit in its full scale. RelatedEvery Single Naked Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Worn Since 1997 Shop Brands Valentino · Asos Image Source: NBC / Trae Patton Image Source: NBC / Trae Patton Image Source: NBC / Trae Patton Valentino Chiffon-trimmed Silk Crepe De Chine Halterneck Midi Dress - Red $7,250 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Valentino Dresses Asos Sleeveless Lace Insert Midi Dress $76 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses Asos Premium Pleated Midi Dress with Lace Inserts $91 $38 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses Share this post Latina EntertainmentLatina CelebrityGet The LookTelevisionJennifer LopezShopping