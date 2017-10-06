10 La Llorona Makeup Tutorials That Will Make You Weep in Fear

La Llorona is an urban legend many Latinos grew up believing — and fearing. Also known as the Weeping Woman, her tear-clad face and ghostly features are the very definition of haunting.

If it's a spooky Halloween costume you seek, look no further. With the help of YouTube's finest beauty vloggers, you can transform yourself into La Llorona using just a few makeup products. Ahead, we've rounded up the best tutorials that feature different takes on this terrifying woman. All you have to do is hit play . . . if you dare.