10 La Llorona Makeup Tutorials That Will Make You Weep in Fear

La Llorona is an urban legend many Latinos grew up believing — and fearing. Also known as the Weeping Woman, her tear-clad face and ghostly features are the very definition of haunting.

If it's a spooky Halloween costume you seek, look no further. With the help of YouTube's finest beauty vloggers, you can transform yourself into La Llorona using just a few makeup products. Ahead, we've rounded up the best tutorials that feature different takes on this terrifying woman. All you have to do is hit play . . . if you dare.

From KlairedelysArt
From we are mitú
From MakeupByEvana
From Dulce Candy
From goldiestarling
From TheCanalmon
From EvelinaLaBella
From formidableartistry
From GlamStephMUA
From AleEzquerro
