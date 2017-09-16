The Best Latin-Inspired Halloween Makeup Tutorials Make the Perfect Last-Minute Costume

If you're looking to show off your Latina pride this Halloween, you're going to need some killer makeup to go with your costume. We've collected the best of the best YouTube tutorials that feature how-tos for greats like Celia Cruz, Frida Kahlo, and Selena Quintanilla. Keep reading and get ready to follow along.



10 Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Create With Stuff You Have in Your Closet Related