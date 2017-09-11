 Skip Nav
Win Halloween With These 13 Unexpected Latin Treats

If you're tired of eating and serving the typical pumpkin recipes and candy corn creations at every Halloween party, this is for you. These Latin-inspired recipes, from pumpkin tamales to dulce de leche cupcakes, go above and beyond the usual spooky bites, guaranteeing your house and party get the "most original" label from the neighborhood trick-or-treaters. Keep scrolling for the fun recipes, and then check out spooky drinks to try this Oct. 31.

Additional reporting by Alessandra Foresto

Meringue Ghosts
Tropical Candy Corn Popsicles
Dulce de Leche Truffles
Midnight Diablo Brownies
Champurrado
Dulce de Leche Pumpkin Cupcakes
Pumpkin Empanadas
Pumpkin Tres Leches
Spiked Mexican Hot Chocolate
Tropical Candy Corn Parfait
Deadly Chocolate Graveyard Cakes
Pumpkin Tamales
Monster Eye Halloween Sugar Cookies
Latina FoodHalloween RecipesRecipesSnacksDessertHalloween
