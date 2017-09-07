 Skip Nav
16 Spooky Halloween Cocktails You Can Make With Latin Spirits

Whether you're throwing or attending a Halloween bash, everyone knows the most fun aspect (next to nailing down the perfect costume, of course) is coming up with creative food and drink recipes. And because you know everything is better with a little Latin twist, these cocktails using spirits like pisco, tequila, and rum will surely help your party be the hit of the Halloween season. Keep scrolling to see the recipes.

Additional reporting by Alessandra Foresto

La Llorona
Bloody Fizzy-rita
Persimon Margarita
Witches' Brew
Wake the Dead Shooters
Apple Cider Sangria
Blood Orange Habanero Margarita
Pomegranate Sparkling Margaritas
Spooky Skull Cocktail
El Diablo
Orange Cranberry Blended Margarita
Dracula's Blood
Apple Cider Margarita
Habanero Pumpkin Spiced Margarita
Ginger Blood Orange Margarita
Blackberry Sage Margarita
