12 Recipes That Use Flamin' Hot Cheetos to Create Delicious Magic

Don't you wish sometimes you could have your favorite snack of Flamin' Hot Cheetos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner? Well, we're not going to say we're suggesting you do, but, well, you could do it. Add the spicy snack to tacos, quesadillas, elote, and mango paletas . . . the possibilities are right here.

Hot Cheetos Tacos
Hot Cheetos Burrito
Cheetos Con Queso
Flamin' Hot Cheetos Bacon Nachos
Flamin' Hot Cheetos Quesadilla
Flamin' Hot Cheetos Elote
Mango Paletas With Hot Cheetos
