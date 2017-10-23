 Skip Nav
Fast and Easy
50 Easy Latin Recipes You Can Whip Up in a Pinch
Latina Living
The Meaning Behind Day of the Dead Sugar Skulls
Halloween
Why You Might Want to Reconsider Dressing Up as a Día de los Muertos Skeleton This Halloween
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
35 Songs You'll Want to Have Your First Wedding Dance To

With wedding season in full swing, our minds can't get off of the songs that will be the soundtrack to your special day — it's not all about the perfect dress and cake. So we took on the very hard task of listening to some of our favorite Latin voices serenade us with their beautiful lyrics and love-inducing melodies to find you the most romantic tune for your first dance as a married couple. Look ahead for 35 options that perfectly explain your intense connection. Not engaged yet? These tunes are still worth a listen.

"Y Tu" by Fonseca
"Nada Valgo Sin Tu Amor" by Juanes
"El Poder de tu Amor" by Ricardo Montaner
"Que Me Alcance la Vida" by Sin Bandera
"Creo en Ti" by Reik
"Me Enamoré De Ti" by David Bisbal
"Rosas" by La Oreja de Van Gogh
"Tu Amor Me Hace Bien" by Marc Anthony
"Cuando Me Enamoro" by Enrique Iglesias and Juan Luis Guerra
"Aqui Estoy Yo" by Luis Fonsi, David Bisbal, and Alex Syntek
"Por Lo Que Reste de Vida" by Thalia
"Por Fin" by Pablo Alborán
"Amor del Bueno" by Reyli and Miguel Bosé
"Aqui Estoy Yo" by Diego Torres
"Sabes" by Reik
"Pegadito" by Tommy Torres
"La Vida Entera" by Camila
"Llegaste Tu" by Jesse & Joy
"O Tu O Ninguna" by Luis Miguel
"Bendita Tu Luz" by Maná
"Te Quiero" by Jose Luis Perales
"Te Amaré Más Allá" by Cristian Castro and Ha*Ash
"Colgando en Tus Manos" by Carlos Baute and Marta Sánchez
"Solo Tú" by Carlos Rivera
"Entra en Mi Vida" by Sin Bandera
"Solamente Tú" by Pablo Alborán
"Tu" by Shakira
"Si Tu Me Lo Pides" by Pedro Capó and Kany Garcia
"Ella Es" by Leonel Garcia
"Te Amaré" by Miguel Bosé and Laura Pausini
"No Veo la Hora" by Noel Schajris
4
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina LivingLatina EntertainmentWedding ReceptionsWedding MusicMusic
Taylor Swift
The 5 Most Telling References in Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous," From Calvin Harris to Her Cats
by Laura Marie Meyers
Sexiest Halloween Music
Spotify
Sink Your Teeth Into This Sexy and Spooky Halloween Playlist
by Tara Block
Taylor Swift "Ready For It" Music Video
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Is a Naked Robot in the First Look at Her "Ready For It" Music Video
by Kelsie Gibson
Mariah Carey "The Star" Christmas Song
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey, Queen of Holiday Music, Just Revealed a New Christmas Song!
by Victoria Messina
Fifth Harmony "He Like That" Performance at Tidal X Concert
Mean Girls
Fifth Harmony Channeled Their Inner Mean Girls For This Epic Performance
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds