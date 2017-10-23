35 Songs You'll Want to Have Your First Wedding Dance To

With wedding season in full swing, our minds can't get off of the songs that will be the soundtrack to your special day — it's not all about the perfect dress and cake. So we took on the very hard task of listening to some of our favorite Latin voices serenade us with their beautiful lyrics and love-inducing melodies to find you the most romantic tune for your first dance as a married couple. Look ahead for 35 options that perfectly explain your intense connection. Not engaged yet? These tunes are still worth a listen.